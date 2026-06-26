FRESH pressure is mounting on President Emmerson Mnangagwa not to sign Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 into law, with civic organisation WeThePeople urging him to first subject the controversial legislation to a national referendum.

The Bill, which seeks to extend the terms of the President, Parliament and local authorities beyond 2028, has cleared Parliament after being driven by the ruling ZANU PF party and now awaits presidential assent.

If signed into law, the constitutional amendment would pave the way for President Mnangagwa's tenure, as well as those of Parliament and local authorities, to be extended to 2030.

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In a letter addressed to Mnangagwa, WeThePeople reminded him of his oft-repeated declaration he made after taking office in 2017 that "the voice of the people is the voice of God", arguing that the principle should be tested through a referendum.

"Your Excellency, you have on numerous occasions reminded the nation that 'the voice of the people is the voice of God.' We respectfully submit that there can be no greater expression of that principle than allowing the people of Zimbabwe to determine directly, through a national referendum, whether Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 should become part of the supreme law of the Republic.

Africatravel guide"If indeed the voice of the people is the voice of God, then that voice ought to be heard before assent is given to legislation that seeks to alter the Constitution," read part of the letter.

The organisation further argued that Mnangagwa should uphold Section 328 of the Constitution, which provides safeguards against incumbents benefiting from constitutional amendments relating to their tenure.

"It therefore follows that if Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 is intended to benefit the incumbent President or any current holder of public office through an extension of constitutional tenure or term limits, then the people themselves must be afforded the opportunity to pronounce on that question through a national referendum before such benefit can lawfully arise.

"Indeed, if any proposal seeks to override or alter the constitutional protection contained in Section 328(7), that constitutional safeguard itself carries additional protection under Section 328," the letter reads.

Although Mnangagwa has repeatedly stated that he does not intend to seek another term when his current tenure expires in 2028, he has remained silent throughout the debate over Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, even as some of his supporters have openly campaigned for his term to be extended to 2030.

WeThePeople urged him to withhold his assent until Zimbabweans have had an opportunity to pronounce themselves on the proposed amendments.

"You will not assent to Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 until the people of Zimbabwe have been afforded an opportunity to determine its legitimacy through a free, fair, transparent and nationally inclusive referendum.

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"Should the proposed amendments have the effect of extending or conferring any benefit upon the incumbent President or any current office bearer regarding constitutional tenure or term limits, or modify any provision of Chapter 4 of the Constitution, a referendum shall first be conducted before any such amendment can lawfully take effect.

"The sovereignty of the people, from whom all constitutional authority derives, shall remain the guiding principle in determining the future of Zimbabwe's Constitution," the organisation said.

Africatravel guide