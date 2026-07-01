Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa One Step From Extending Term As Parliament Passes Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 Again

PARLIAMENT has passed the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 for a second time after the National Assembly adopted amendments proposed by the Senate, paving the way for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's assent.

The Bill was referred back to the National Assembly last week after the Senate proposed changes to several clauses.

Among the amendments adopted is a provision giving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) the responsibility to preside over the election of a President by Parliament in accordance with Parliament's Standing Orders.

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The Senate also amended the procedure governing the first sitting of Parliament. Under the current Constitution, the President must first be sworn into office before Parliament can begin legislative business.

Another amendment repeals the constitutional provision requiring the Vice-President to automatically assume office should the presidency become vacant.

The revised Bill was approved by 226 legislators, while 41 voted against the proposed constitutional changes.

The legislation will now be transmitted to Mnangagwa for assent. Once signed and gazetted, it will become law.

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi said, "The House is now free of the Bill. When honourable members return from recess, they will return to a clear table. The matter that called them back is settled and behind them".

He said the Bill would now be forwarded to Mnangagwa, who is required to decide on assent within 21 days, adding that the President typically signs Bills soon after they are presented to him.

The passage of the Bill comes amid growing calls from opposition parties, constitutional lawyers and civic organisations for the proposed amendments to be subjected to a national referendum before becoming law.

The government and the ruling ZANU PF party have consistently rejected those demands, maintaining that Parliament has acted within its constitutional mandate.

"What the House has done is its constitutional duty. It has made law; that is the one task the Constitution places in the hands of this House. The law it has made will enable the progressive building and development of this country," Ziyambi said.