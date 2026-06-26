Liberia: Tweah Writes UN Chief, Vows to Resist 'Injustice', Warns of 'Political Witch-Hunt' and Rule of Law Erosion in Liberia

Monrovia — Former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. has launched a blistering attack on the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, accusing the government of orchestrating a politically motivated campaign against opposition figures and attempting to undermine the rule of law through efforts to challenge his recent acquittal in a high-profile national security case.

The Case Against Tweah

The controversy stems from criminal charges filed against Tweah and several former government officials in July 2024. Prosecutors accused the defendants of offenses ranging from economic sabotage to criminal facilitation in connection with the approval and disbursement of US$6.2 million earmarked for national security activities during the 2023 elections.

Government investigators alleged that the funds were transferred without proper authorization and documentation, raising concerns about the legality of the transaction. The prosecution contended that key approval documents could not be located during its investigation and argued that the transfer process violated established financial procedures.

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Tweah consistently rejected those allegations throughout the proceedings, maintaining that his actions were fully authorized under the Public Financial Management Law and were undertaken in response to national security requirements.

During the trial, he argued that the release of funds had legal backing through legislative budget approvals, national security authorizations, and presidential consent, insisting that no public resources were stolen or misappropriated.

The case was temporarily delayed after defense lawyers petitioned the Supreme Court, arguing that national security laws prevented defendants from disclosing certain classified information necessary for their defense. The Supreme Court ultimately ruled that the trial should continue, leading to the resumption of proceedings earlier this year.

Following weeks of testimony and deliberations, jurors acquitted Tweah and former Financial Intelligence Agency Comptroller Moses Cooper, while returning mixed verdicts against other defendants. The outcome was widely viewed as a significant legal and political victory for the former finance minister.

Tweah's communication

In a communication addressed to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and copied to several influential international leaders and institutions, Tweah alleged that Liberia is witnessing a dangerous erosion of democratic governance, judicial independence, and constitutional order under the current administration.

The former finance minister's letter, which was also sent to senior officials of the African Union, ECOWAS, the European Union, the United States Congress, and international human rights organizations, paints a troubling picture of what he described as a systematic effort to silence political opponents under the guise of fighting corruption.

Tweah's concerns is the government's ongoing challenge to a jury verdict that acquitted him of criminal charges linked to the authorization and expenditure of approximately US$6.2 million in national security funds during the 2023 elections.

According to Tweah, the government's pursuit of the matter despite the jury's verdict demonstrates what he termed a broader campaign to weaponize state institutions against opposition leaders associated with former President George Manneh Weah's administration.

"Your Excellency, as we await the commencement of this process, I inform you, honorable members of the international community, that any attempt to use this process to subvert the verdict for political purposes would be fiercely politically resisted," Tweah declared in one of the strongest passages of his letter.

The former minister further warned that he would refuse to cooperate with any process he believes has been manipulated for political ends.

"I, Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., am a free man and would not honor any politically manipulated process that aims to subvert justice. I stand ready to bear any consequence for this resistance," he wrote.

In perhaps the most dramatic portion of the communication, Tweah said he would willingly accept imprisonment if necessary to defend what he considers fundamental constitutional rights.

"I would be more than glad to become a major political prisoner of conscience on the question and issue of fighting for my rights and against the Government's manoeuvres to dismantle the foundation of the rule of law in our society," he stated.

Tweah further emphasized that Liberia's judicial history offers no precedent for overturning an acquittal rendered by a jury, warning that any attempt to establish such a precedent would have grave implications for the country's democracy.

"No precedence exists in Liberia where either the Supreme Court or a lower court has overturned an acquitting verdict," he asserted.

The former finance minister argued that while Liberia's democratic institutions were painstakingly rebuilt following years of conflict and authoritarian rule, those gains are now under threat. He maintained that the international community should not remain silent while, in his view, constitutional safeguards are steadily being weakened.

He described the current political climate as one in which dissenting voices are increasingly targeted and where opposition figures face relentless legal scrutiny that appears designed to achieve political rather than judicial outcomes.

Tweah warned that continued disregard for judicial independence could undermine investor confidence, weaken democratic institutions, and heighten political tensions across the country.

Tweah Details Alleged Government Interference

In his letter, Tweah claimed that efforts to challenge the verdict emerged only after celebrations erupted following his acquittal.

He alleged that government officials came under pressure from supporters dissatisfied with the outcome and subsequently encouraged jurors who had voted against him to raise allegations of misconduct in an effort to reopen the matter.

According to Tweah, the timing of the complaints raises serious concerns about political influence. He argued that jurors who genuinely believed misconduct had occurred would have immediately reported their concerns rather than waiting several days after the conclusion of the trial.

The former minister further accused the government of pursuing a broader strategy aimed at weakening opposition figures ahead of the 2029 presidential elections.

He claimed that his prosecution was never truly about alleged financial misconduct but rather about neutralizing a key political figure associated with the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

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Tweah also alleged that state authorities previously sought to create public spectacles around his arrest and return to Liberia, actions he characterized as politically motivated efforts designed to damage his reputation.

Appeal to the International Community

Throughout the letter, Tweah repeatedly urged international partners to pay closer attention to developments in Liberia.

He argued that silence from global institutions could embolden further actions that undermine democratic governance and constitutional protections.

"The international community has paid a heavy price to help Liberia achieve its democratic progress, while Liberians themselves have paid the greatest sacrifice," Tweah wrote.

He warned that democratic gains achieved over the past two decades could be reversed if institutions charged with protecting the rule of law are subjected to political pressure.

The former minister further cited criticism from civil society organizations, opposition political parties, and governance advocates who have raised concerns about what they describe as increasing threats to judicial independence and constitutional order.

According to Tweah, Liberia now stands at a critical crossroads where decisions made by political leaders and judicial actors could significantly influence the country's democratic trajectory.

He urged international partners, including the United Nations, African Union, ECOWAS, European Union, United States Government, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and African Development Bank, to engage more actively in protecting democratic norms and constitutional governance.