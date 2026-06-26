Nigeria: Preventive Healthcare Key to Tackling Chronic Diseases - Expert

Family Medicine Resident Doctor at R-Jolad Hospital, Dr. Ifeoma Udeh, has stated that preventive healthcare remains the most effective tool for managing chronic diseases and improving health outcomes within Nigerian communities. Dr. Udeh made this known during a two-day free medical outreach organised by the hospital for residents in the Agege area of Lagos State, which held recently.

The medical initiative was designed to bridge healthcare access gaps, encourage early diagnosis of ailments, and connect individuals with professional care before serious medical complications arise.

During the outreach, beneficiaries received various medical services free of charge, including blood pressure checks, blood sugar screenings, body mass index assessments, pulse rate monitoring, general consultations, and personalised health counselling. The medical team also provided health education on the management and prevention of common conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.

Speaking about the purpose of the programme, Udeh explained that many healthcare challenges can be easily tackled if they are detected before they worsen.

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"Many of the health challenges we see today can be managed more effectively when detected early. Community outreaches like this allow us to meet people where they are, provide essential screenings, raise awareness, and encourage a culture of proactive healthcare. Our goal is not just to treat illness, but to help people stay healthy," Udeh said.

The exercise attracted a large turnout of Agege residents who used the opportunity to verify their health status, while individuals who needed further medical evaluation were referred for proper follow-up care. The hospital, which won the 2025 Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards for Secondary Care Hospital of the Year, has also been nominated for the same category in the 2026 awards.