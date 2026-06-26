Ghana: Editor of the Herald Jailed 7 Days for Contempt

The Accra High Court has sentenced the Editor-in-Chief of The Herald newspaper, Larry Alans Dogbey, to seven days imprisonment for contempt of court.

The sentence was handed down on Thursday by Justice Isaac Addo after the court found Dogbey guilty of breaching an injunction that restrained him from publishing alleged defamatory stories about Mr Kevin Okyere, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Springfield Exploration and Production Limited.

Mr Okyere, in an application for committal for contempt, argued that the publications had damaged his reputation within the oil and gas industry.

He maintained that despite being aware of the court's injunction, Dogbey continued to publish stories concerning him.

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Counsel for Mr Okyere, Sean K. Poku of Sory & Partners @ Law, urged the court to impose a custodial sentence, arguing that Dogbey's conduct demonstrated disregard for judicial authority and the rule of law.

According to counsel, the respondent knowingly violated the court order by publishing stories intended to tarnish Mr Okyere's reputation while the substantive case remained before the court.

He further argued that Dogbey's actions undermined the authority of the judiciary and risked encouraging others to disregard lawful court orders.

Mr Poku contended that a firm response from the court was necessary to preserve public confidence in the administration of justice and protect the integrity of ongoing proceedings.

The plaintiff maintained that the publications were a deliberate attempt to bring the court into disrepute and send a message that judicial processes could be ignored.

He argued that sanctions were necessary to uphold the dignity of the court and deter similar conduct.

The contempt application stemmed from a publication by The Herald relating to a petition reportedly filed by Petraco SA involving Mr Okyere.

Following his conviction, Dogbey defended his actions in a Facebook post, stating: "Justice Isaac Addo of an Accra High Court has just convicted me and sentenced me to seven days imprisonment in the case involving Kevin Okyere and Petraco SA. The Herald newspaper reported only on a petition filed by the multinational company with CID, EOCO, GIS, and Attorney General etc. Ghana deserves better. Journalism is not a crime."

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The ruling brings the long-running dispute between Mr Okyere and The Herald to a new stage, with the court emphasising the need for strict compliance with its orders

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

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