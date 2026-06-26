Ghana: Latif Iddrisu Assault Case - Court Orders Continuation After AG, IGP Fail to Settle Matter

The High Court has ordered the continuation of the eight-year old case involving Multimedia journalist Latif Iddrisu, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney-General after rejecting a request by the State for a further adjournment to pursue an out-of-court settlement.

The case returns to active proceedings four months after the State informed the court that steps had been initiated to compensate Mr Iddrisu and settle the matter without further litigation.

At a hearing in February 2026, Senior State Attorney Nancynita Twumasi Asiamah told the court that the Attorney-General's Office had instructed her to notify the court that processes were underway to compensate the journalist and resolve the case amicably.

The court subsequently granted a little over a month adjournments to allow the parties to pursue settlement discussions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

An additional one month was granted by the court when the state requested for six more weeks for consultation.

However, when the matter came up again, the State yet again sought an additional six weeks to continue consultations. That request was however declined by the trial judge, Justice Eudora Christina Dadson.

In her ruling, Justice Dadson said the court was not opposed to an out-of-court settlement but noted the length of time the case had been before the court and the limited progress made since the State first announced its intention to settle.

She directed that the trial should proceed, adding that the parties remain at liberty to present any settlement agreement for adoption by the court should they reach one during the course of proceedings.

Cross-examination of the first defence witness had since resumed.

The Times had gathered that only one meeting had been held between representatives of the Attorney-General's Office, the Office of the IGP, counsel for the plaintiff, Samson Lardy Anyenini, and Mr Iddrisu since the State announced its intention to settle the case.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q