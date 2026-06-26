Nigeria: NPA Boss Praises Nigeria's Port Modernization During Working Visit

LAGOS, Nigeria - Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA) of Liberia, Sekou A. M. Dukuly, has commended Nigeria's significant investment in port infrastructure and modernization, describing the country's efforts to strengthen its position in global maritime trade as a model for the region.

Dukuly made the remarks during a working visit to the Nigerian Ports Authority in Lagos, where he met with his Nigerian counterpart, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, to discuss regional cooperation and trade facilitation.

The Liberian port chief said West African ports play a critical role in driving both domestic and international trade, stressing that continued investment in port infrastructure is essential to improving Africa's competitiveness in global commerce.

He emphasized the need for ports across the region to modernize infrastructure, streamline operational processes and adopt new technologies to enhance efficiency and facilitate trade.

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Dukuly praised Nigeria's commitment to transforming its ports into major hubs for international trade, saying the country's renewed investment in the maritime sector is an example worthy of emulation by other African nations.

Receiving the Liberian delegation, Nigerian Ports Authority Managing Director Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho welcomed the visit and underscored the strategic importance of ports to Africa's economic integration and regional trade.

He noted that ports serve as the primary gateways for exports and imports, facilitating the movement of goods and services across the continent.

According to Dantsoho, rapid population growth, urbanization and the drive for economic diversification have made continued investment in modern port infrastructure a necessity.

He said ongoing modernization efforts are intended to improve trade efficiency, reduce congestion, address aging infrastructure and enhance the global competitiveness of West African ports.

Both officials underscored the importance of stronger collaboration among port authorities in the region to promote trade, investment and economic integration.

The visit by Dukuly and his delegation was described as a significant step toward strengthening cooperation between the port authorities of Liberia and Nigeria and fostering closer inter-port relations to improve trade facilitation across West Africa.