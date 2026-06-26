Liberia: House Seeks Suspension of Gls Menzies, EHS

The House of Representatives has called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to temporarily suspend the operations of GLS Menzies and Express Handling Services (EHS) pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the recent seizure of narcotics valued at approximately US$19.2 million at Roberts International Airport (RIA).

More than 40 lawmakers on Friday unanimously adopted Resolution No. 001/2026 following extensive deliberations during plenary.

The resolution stems from a communication submitted by Sinoe County Electoral District #3 Representative Alex S. Noah, who urged immediate action against Global Logistics Services (GLS-NAS Inc.) over its alleged connection to the high-profile drug case.

In his communication, Rep. Noah noted that while the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) announced the seizure and subsequent arrests linked to the massive cocaine shipment, investigations into the importation and intended movement of the drugs are still ongoing.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He expressed concern that despite being linked to the investigation, GLS-NAS continues to operate and handle cargo at several ports of entry, including Roberts International Airport.

The Sinoe County lawmaker also referenced President Boakai's recent suspension of the company's Chief Executive Officer from the Board of Directors of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) after he was named a person of interest in the investigation.

Addressing fellow lawmakers, Rep. Noah described the country's growing drug problem as a national crisis requiring decisive action.

"Drugs have reached a point in our society where we cannot afford to compromise any longer. The increasing spread of narcotics is destroying the fabric of our society and negatively impacting our youth on a large scale. Therefore, any individual, group, or institution believed to be connected with illegal drug activities should be dealt with decisively," he said.

Based on those concerns, the House resolved to communicate with the Ministry of Justice and other relevant authorities, requesting the temporary suspension of GLS-NAS operations at all ports of entry until the investigation is concluded.

The lawmakers also voted to summon the company's Chief Executive Officer and General Manager to appear before plenary to explain the company's operations in Liberia and address any possible connection to the US$19.2 million drug seizure at Roberts International Airport.

Additionally, the House requested that the company's officials submit all relevant documents, including concession agreements between GLS-NAS and the Government of Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rep. Noah said that while the Executive Branch and the Joint Security continue their criminal investigation, Legislature has an equally important responsibility to ensure transparency, accountability, and public confidence in the handling of one of the country's largest narcotics cases.