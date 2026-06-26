Liberia: U.S. Backs Ivanhoe Founder With $250m Investment

Just days after renewed discussions surrounding Liberia's future as a regional mining and transport hub, the United States Government has announced a US$250 million investment in technology company I-Pulse, a venture co-founded by billionaire mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland -- the majority shareholder behind Ivanhoe Atlantic, developer of the Kon Kweni iron ore project spanning Guinea and Liberia.

Although the funding is directed toward advanced semiconductor research and geothermal drilling technologies in the United States rather than mining operations in West Africa, analysts say the award further strengthens the strategic standing of the businessman whose companies are investing billions of dollars in Liberia's rail, port and mining infrastructure.

The funding, announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Commerce under its CHIPS Research and Development Program, will support I-Pulse's development of next-generation silicon-carbide semiconductors and proprietary pulsed-power technologies considered critical to America's industrial competitiveness, energy security and national defense.

"The Trump administration is strengthening America's capabilities and enhancing its national and energy security goals," U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said while announcing the award.

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For Liberia, however, the announcement carries significance beyond semiconductors.

Friedland, through Ivanhoe Atlantic, is leading development of the Kon Kweni Iron Ore Project in neighboring Guinea -- one of West Africa's largest emerging iron ore deposits. The project is expected to rely on Liberia's existing Yekepa-Buchanan railway and the Port of Buchanan for exports under the country's emerging multi-user rail framework.

Ivanhoe Atlantic has repeatedly stated that it intends to invest substantially in rehabilitating and expanding Liberian rail and port infrastructure while opening the corridor to multiple mining companies operating in both Liberia and Guinea.

The company has argued that a shared infrastructure model would generate greater long-term economic value for Liberia than exclusive control by any single mining operator.

The latest U.S. investment does not directly finance Ivanhoe Atlantic's mining activities.

Nevertheless, it represents one of the clearest endorsements yet of the broader industrial ecosystem surrounding Friedland's group of companies.

I-Pulse and Ivanhoe Atlantic share common ownership through Friedland and investment group I-Pulse, making Thursday's announcement notable for observers tracking the growing convergence between American strategic industrial policy and global critical minerals development.

In announcing the award, Friedland described the partnership as advancing uniquely American technologies with applications extending from geothermal energy to mining and national defense.

"We are excited to partner with the U.S. government to advance our unique American technology suite to benefit our great nation," Friedland said.

"This award supports the development of world-leading critical components in the pulsed power technology stack, with profound implications for energy security and national defense."

The Commerce Department said the project would strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing, reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and commercialize high-performance electrical switching technologies capable of operating in extreme environments.

Among their applications are underground mining, rock crushing, advanced manufacturing and defense systems.

According to I-Pulse, the same pulsed-power technologies being developed under the federal program are expected to dramatically increase drilling speeds while extending drill-bit life in extremely hard rock formations.

The company believes the technology could revolutionize geothermal energy development by making previously uneconomical projects commercially viable.

For Liberia, the announcement also reinforces a broader trend increasingly visible in international mining.

Critical minerals, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, secure energy supplies and geopolitical competition are becoming increasingly interconnected, with mining companies evolving into technology companies and strategic industrial partners.

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That trend is evident in Friedland's business empire, which now spans mining, clean energy, advanced manufacturing and semiconductor technologies.

The latest U.S. investment may therefore be interpreted as a vote of confidence not only in I-Pulse's technology platform but also in the broader industrial leadership of the entrepreneur driving one of Liberia's most consequential mining and infrastructure proposals.

Whether that confidence ultimately translates into accelerated investment in Liberia will depend on progress toward implementing the country's multi-user rail policy, completing the necessary legal and regulatory framework governing rail access, and finalizing commercial agreements for use of the Yekepa-Buchanan corridor.

For Liberian policymakers, Thursday's announcement offers another reminder that the companies seeking to invest in the country's transport infrastructure are increasingly embedded within strategic industries receiving high-level support from major global powers.