Liberia: Dugbe Emerges As a Potential Cornerstone of Liberia's Mining Future

As the country seeks to attract long-term foreign investment and accelerate economic development, the Dugbe Gold Project is increasingly emerging as one of the country's most strategically important industrial investments.

That message was reinforced this week during high-level meetings between President Joseph Boakai, executives from Mansa Resources and representatives of Orion Resource Partners, the US-based mining investment firm that backs the project.

The discussions were led by Mansa Resources chief executive Sébastien de Montessus, and focused on the future development of Dugbe, a large gold project in southeastern Liberia that has long been considered one of the country's most promising undeveloped mineral assets. While the project has been discussed within mining circles for years, the latest meetings provided the clearest indication yet of the scale of investment and employment that could accompany its development.

According to figures presented by Mansa Resources, the company expects to invest approximately US$600 million into the Liberian economy over the next three years through local procurement, contractor engagement, workforce training and community development initiatives.

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For a country seeking to diversify its economy and strengthen industrial activity outside the capital, such investment would represent one of the most significant private-sector commitments currently under consideration.

President Boakai welcomed the company's continued engagement in Liberia and emphasized the importance of ensuring that natural resource development translates into broad-based economic benefits for Liberian citizens.

The significance of Dugbe extends beyond the volume of gold it is expected to produce.

At full operational capacity, currently targeted for 2028, the project is expected to produce approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually. While that production profile would make Dugbe one of Liberia's most important gold operations, government officials and company executives alike have emphasized its wider economic impact.

Large-scale mining projects frequently serve as catalysts for infrastructure development, contractor growth, skills training and regional economic activity. In Liberia's southeastern region, where economic opportunities remain relatively limited, Dugbe is expected to become a major source of employment and commercial activity.

Mansa Resources estimates that the project will directly employ between 900 and 950 people once operations reach full scale.

One of the most notable commitments presented during the meetings concerned workforce localization.

"We want Liberians to be the primary beneficiaries. Liberian talent must drive the project," Sébastien de Montessus said.

"Those construction and mining jobs are not just numbers; they represent real families and livelihoods. We will be putting in place structured training, apprenticeships and skills-development programmes so Liberians are not only employed but can progress into skilled and supervisory roles."

The company projects that Liberians will account for approximately two-thirds of the workforce at the start of operations. Through training programmes, technical education and skills-transfer initiatives, that figure is expected to increase to between 90 and 95 percent within four years.

Such commitments align with growing expectations across Africa's mining sector that foreign investment should not only generate revenues but also contribute to the development of domestic skills and long-term employment opportunities.

The emphasis on workforce development was highlighted repeatedly during discussions between government officials and company representatives.

For policymakers, successful implementation could provide a model for future resource-sector investments. For Mansa Resources, it represents an opportunity to demonstrate that large-scale mining development can generate lasting benefits beyond direct production.

The renewed momentum around Dugbe follows a period of significant change in ownership and strategy.

Mansa Resources was formed through the restructuring of assets formerly owned by Hummingbird Resources and now controls both the Dugbe development project and the Kouroussa gold mine in neighbouring Guinea.

The company is led by Sébastien de Montessus, the former chief executive of Endeavour Mining, who spent years overseeing the expansion of one of Africa's largest gold producers. His appointment has been interpreted by industry observers as evidence that Mansa intends to move rapidly from portfolio restructuring toward project development and operational execution.

Backing the company is Orion Resource Partners, one of the world's largest specialist mining investment firms. Orion's participation has provided additional credibility to the project's development plans and reflects continued investor interest in West African mining opportunities.

The project is also backed by Burkinabè businessman Idrissa Nassa, founder of Coris Bank International and principal shareholder of Mansa Resources. His involvement reflects a broader trend of African investors taking larger ownership positions in strategic natural-resource projects across the continent, alongside international mining and financial partners.

Beyond employment and investment, Dugbe is expected to generate substantial revenues for the Liberian state.

De Montessus argued that the project's importance extends beyond mining revenues alone.

"At 200,000 ounces of gold annually, this is a significant production profile for Liberia's mining sector," he said.

"But beyond revenue, the bigger picture is what this enables--more fiscal space for government to invest in roads, schools, healthcare and national priorities."

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Company projections indicate that royalties, corporate taxes, payroll taxes and other fiscal contributions could provide a significant source of recurring government income once production begins.

Such revenues are particularly important as Liberia seeks to strengthen public finances, invest in infrastructure and expand economic opportunities across the country.

The challenge, as with any major mining project, will be ensuring that economic benefits are delivered while environmental, regulatory and community obligations are respected throughout the development process.

Both President Boakai and Mansa Resources emphasized the importance of maintaining close cooperation as the project advances toward construction and eventual production.

Dugbe increasingly represents, for Liberia, is more than a mining project.

It has become a test of the country's ability to attract large-scale international capital, develop complex industrial investments and convert natural resource wealth into sustainable economic growth.

For Mansa Resources, meanwhile, the project is rapidly becoming a flagship asset within a broader West African growth strategy.

While significant technical, financing and regulatory milestones remain ahead, the meetings in Monrovia suggest that both the company and the government view Dugbe as a long-term partnership capable of reshaping Liberia's mining sector and delivering economic benefits well beyond the boundaries of the mine itself.