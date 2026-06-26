Monrovia — Liberia's ongoing investigation into the US$19 million cocaine seizure has taken a dramatic turn after one of the key persons of interest, Paul Jamaal King, formally requested witness protection and declared himself a cooperating witness in the case.

King, General Manager of GLS-Menzies, a freight forwarding and logistics company, and his brother, Peter Malcolm King, the company's Chief Executive Officer, were designated as persons of interest by the Joint National Security Investigative Task Force.

In a detailed voluntary statement submitted to the Ministry of Justice and copied to the Witness Protection Agency, King denied any knowledge of the alleged cocaine shipment and insisted that his role was limited to that of a freight broker.

The statement, dated June 13, 2026, and obtained by FrontPageAfrica, represents King's first comprehensive account of the shipment that authorities later said contained approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine.

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King said he provided the statement "in good faith" to assist investigators and document what he described as his limited involvement.

"I had no knowledge, information, or reason to suspect that the shipment allegedly contained any prohibited substance," King stated.

Longstanding Business Relationship

According to King, the consignment was delivered to his company by businessman Rahem Bah, with whom he said he had maintained a business relationship since November 2024.

King stated that Bah initially approached GLS-Menzies seeking assistance with shipments destined for London Heathrow Airport. On November 24, 2024, Bah allegedly requested additional quotations and was subsequently added to the company's communication platform.

King said further shipment-related correspondence continued, including another quotation request received on January 6, 2025.

Throughout that period, he said, shipments associated with Bah were processed through normal business channels and no concerns or irregularities were brought to his attention.

June Shipment Under Investigation

The latest shipment later became the focus of one of Liberia's largest narcotics investigations after authorities intercepted cargo destined for export and allegedly discovered cocaine concealed within it.

King stated that around June 5, 2026, Bah contacted his office seeking a quotation for another shipment reportedly presented under the name Emre Group of Companies in Sinkor.

At the time, King said he was outside Liberia and had no direct involvement in the handling, inspection, storage, or transportation of the cargo.

"Due to my previous business dealings with Mr. Bah as a returning customer and because prior shipments had been processed without incident, I facilitated the arrangements remotely in the ordinary course of business," he said.

Weight Discrepancy Raises Questions

One of the major revelations in King's statement concerns an apparent discrepancy in the cargo's weight.

According to him, the shipment was initially documented under Air Waybill No. 020-07407960 with a declared weight of approximately 198 kilograms, consisting of six packages weighing about 33 kilograms each.

However, airport processing later reportedly recorded the shipment at approximately 233 kilograms, creating a discrepancy of roughly 35 kilograms. Authorities have publicly stated that the cocaine seized weighed approximately 237.6 kilograms.

King said airline and airport personnel subsequently informed the shipper that the cargo could not proceed until documentation reflected the actual weight. The shipment was later rescheduled for departure on June 12.

Airport Screening and Handling Under Scrutiny

King's statement also directs attention to cargo screening and handling procedures at Roberts International Airport.

According to him, GLS-Menzies personnel informed relevant stakeholders that the shipment required additional verification after further screening procedures.

He said personnel from EHS and airport authorities attempted to contact both the shipper and consignee for clarification regarding the contents of the cargo.

King further stated that he was later informed that officers of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency arrived at the airport, collected samples from the shipment, and determined that the substance tested positive for cocaine.

He emphasized that cargo inspection, security screening, and acceptance procedures are conducted by specialized agencies and airport authorities.

"Security screening and cargo inspection are conducted by specialized personnel and agencies designated for those purposes. Those functions were not under my control or supervision," the statement said.

King maintained that he neither packaged, loaded, inspected, concealed, nor physically handled the cargo.

"At all times, I acted in good faith and within the ordinary scope of my professional responsibilities," he stated.

Requests Witness Protection

In his statement, King formally requested that authorities recognize him as a cooperating witness and provide any legal protections deemed necessary.

He also asked investigators to examine several issues, including the discrepancy between the declared and actual cargo weight, the timeline of screening and custody of the shipment, handling of the cargo while it remained at the airport, CCTV footage and screening records, cargo handling and airline documentation, and communications among all parties connected to the shipment.

King further requested a "full and impartial investigation" into the activities of Rahem Bah and any other individuals linked to the cargo.

Government Confirms King's Return

On June 21, the Ministry of Justice announced that King had returned to Liberia and voluntarily surrendered to authorities.

The Ministry said he was in the custody of security agencies and assisting investigators probing the June 8 seizure of approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport.

According to the Ministry, King voluntarily presented himself to authorities and remains under the supervision of joint security personnel as investigators work to uncover the network of individuals and entities allegedly connected to the importation, concealment, transportation, and attempted exportation of the narcotics.

"His cooperation is expected to support the Task Force's efforts to establish the complete network of individuals and entities linked to the importation, concealment, transportation, and attempted exportation of the narcotics in question," the Ministry said.

The Ministry emphasized that King's designation as a person of interest does not constitute a finding of guilt and that he remains entitled to all constitutional protections, including legal counsel, due process, and protection against intimidation or mistreatment.

"The Government of Liberia commends Mr. King's voluntary cooperation as a step toward full accountability and reiterates its commitment to a thorough, evidence-based, and impartial investigation that follows the facts wherever they lead, regardless of position, influence, or status," the Ministry added.

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Probe Continues Amid Growing Public Pressure

King's statement comes as pressure continues to mount on the government over the pace of the investigation, which has become one of Liberia's most significant drug cases in recent years.

Critics have questioned why no major arrests have been announced despite weeks of investigations and public disclosures from individuals connected to the shipment.

The emergence of King's testimony has intensified questions surrounding cargo handling procedures, airport screening protocols, and the chain of custody of the shipment before authorities discovered the narcotics.

Legal experts say King's testimony could prove significant because it identifies the alleged shipper, Rahem Bah, and provides investigators with additional leads.

However, nearly two weeks after King identified Bah in his statement, authorities have not publicly announced whether Bah has been questioned, detained, or designated as a person of interest.

The Ministry of Justice has so far named ten persons of interest in the investigation, including Oscar Brown, Paul J. King, Emmanuel T. Zeon, Festus Musah, Ruth Gbapawea, Archie Nyanford, Arthur B. Abdullah, Geraldine Zeon, Mohammed Boweh, and Philip Urey.

As investigators continue their probe, King says he remains willing to cooperate with the Ministry of Justice, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, and other authorized investigative bodies.

"I remain available to provide any additional information or assistance that may be required," he stated.