Nigeria: 2027 - Suspense As INEC Unveils Code for Uploading Candidates Today

There is suspense within the political space as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) releases access codes that will allow political parties upload candidates' details for the 2027 general elections through its nomination portal today.

Weeks after political parties finished primaries for various elective offices ahead of the 2027, they have refused to unveil candidates of various offices, save for presidential slot.

While Bola Tinubu emerged APC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as ADC candidate while Peter Obi got the NDC ticket. Donald Duke, Prince Adewole, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim and Sowore, got the presidential tickets of PRP, SDP, AP and AAC respectively.

However, none of the parties has revealed the candidates for governorship, federal and state elective offices, despite protests and allegations of discrepancies over the outcome of primaries across parties.

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For most parties, the fear stems largely from a substitution of candidates names against the outcome at the primaries, while in others it's about which faction of the party gets INEC recognition.

Only the party leadership is empowered to submit names of candidates as provided by the constitution.

INEC chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, during a recent quarterly meeting with leaders of registered political parties, set June 26, 2026 for the release of access codes to the portal.

He said the step followed the completion of party primaries on May 30, 2026.

According to him, the access codes will be issued to authorised national officers of each political party, who will be responsible for uploading nominees' biodata and other required information into the system.

Amupitan cautioned that the process must be taken seriously, urging parties to ensure their ICT personnel are fully prepared ahead of the exercise, as deadlines would be strictly enforced.

However, intrigues has trailed the candidature for elective offices especially in APC, PDP and NDC.

In APC, there is general tension and anxiety among both those who were named winners at their constituencies level and those who approached the appeals committees on what would be the final verdict of the National Working Committee (NWC).

This was the offshoot of tussles between governors and serving lawmakers in some states.

Those who were said to have won going by the results announced by returning officers or chairmen of the primary election in their constituencies that their names may be dropped.

On the other hand, those dissatisfied with the process and approached the appeal committees are still not certain of their fate which lies in the hands of the NWC.

An APC candidate who spoke with LEADERSHIP Friday on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that there is an apprehension among candidates of the party as no one was sure yet whether or not they made the final cut.

He acknowledged that the party's decision not to release the list yet has caused a lot of anxiety within the party.

In the PDP, the warring camps - led by FCT minister Nyesom Wike and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde- have left candidates who secured forms on their platforms in suspense.

Recall that both camps, laying claim to legitimacy, separately sold forms to candidates for all the elective positions. While Senator Sandy Onor emerged the candidate of Wike's camp, the Turaki-led PDP said former President Goodluck Jonathan is its candidate.

In light of the suspense over which camp INEC will entrust the code to, Wike, at the PDP NEC meeting on Wednesday, said "June 26 is around the corner. Let's see who INEC will give the access code to upload their nominated candidates.

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"Some of you pick forms from the wrong place. This is the authentic place to pick a form. Let's see what happens on June 26. Let's see who INEC will give the access form," he said.

Reacting however, spokesman of the Turaki-led PDP, Comrade Ini Ememobong said "if everything was right there wouldn't be a need for him to address the issue. It means people know there is a cause for concern.

"However, whether it is given to them or not it does not become a validation for them. We are still in court and we believe we will get victory. Like in Ekiti State, our candidate was eventually recognised and got uploaded and accepted for the election. So it's just a matter of time all of these would be sorted out," he told LEADERSHIP Friday.

The NDC and ADC have also been beset with agitations by aspirants who have protested the outcome of the primaries, insisting that they be declared candidates of the party in the 2027 election.