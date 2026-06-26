Nigeria: Gov Nwifuru's Attack On Wike Reignites Clash Within PDP

The fight within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resumed yesterday as the warring camps disagreed over an attack by the Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru, on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

The governor recently cautioned the minister to refrain from stoking political crisis in his state. using political misinformation, the President's name, and anti-party gimmicks. He accused reiterated the minister of meddlesomeness in political affairs outside his official and geographic jurisdictions.

However, Wike-backed PDP lambasted the governor and warned him not to drag the minister into his political misfortunes.

But the other camp, backed by the Governor Seyi Makinde and led by Tanimu Turaki, praised the governor for calling out Wike.

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Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, the Wike-backed PDP national publicity secretary, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed said the party was "dismayed" by Nwifuru's recent comments at a political rally where he allegedly threatened to "consume" and destroy opposition in Ebonyi while dragging FCT Minister Nyesom Wike into his challenges.

"Chief Wike is not Governor Nwifuru's political mate and should not be drawn into the Governor's self-inflicted challenges," Mohammed said. "The truth is that Governor Nwifuru's challenge is not Chief Wike; his challenge is the people of Ebonyi State who are yearning for competent leadership and genuine development."

The PDP accused the governor of resorting to "scapegoats and conspiracy theories" after failing to deliver dividends of democracy. The party cited the N24 billion reportedly spent on Ebonyi Airport renovation, which remains "commercially unviable," and questioned the governor on "undisclosed beneficiaries of the overseas scholarship programme, the poor state of basic education, uncompleted two-kilometre road projects... and billions budgeted for traditional rulers' palaces with little or no visible results."

Mohammed urged Nwifuru to explain his stewardship instead of "engaging in political blackmail, spreading unfounded allegations and threatening to use state resources against the opposition."

The PDP also flagged the governor's threat to "consume" opponents as dangerous. "We call on Security Agencies and Civil Society Organizations to take serious note of the Governor's disturbing remarks...

Such language is unbecoming of a public office holder and has the potential to heighten political tension," he said.

The party said the 2027 governorship race will be decided by performance, not intimidation, and urged Ebonyi voters to "use the power of their votes to enthrone responsible leadership."

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"If the Governor truly wishes to 'consume' the people of Ebonyi State, let him do so through visible developmental projects, effective governance and tangible improvements in their living conditions and not through threats, intimidation and hostile political rhetoric," Mohammed added.

But the Turaki-led faction commended the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, for calling out and condemning the anti-party activities and political blackmail of the FCT Minister, Mr. Nyesom Wike.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the Interim National Working Committee Comrade Ini Ememobong, said they are certain that Governor Nwifuru is conscious of the role Wike, then as the Governor of Rivers State, played in pushing his predecessor out of the PDP.

Ememobong added that the governor's outburst finds historical corroboration in a similar challenge undertaken by his predecessor, His Excellency, Engr. David Umahi, against Wike.

"We reiterate that the Peoples Democratic Party, as an opposition party, is not and cannot be in an alliance with the ruling party.

"We are a principled political party and will continue to insist on best practices in political contests in a bid to help achieve democratic consolidation in our country.

"For the record, the candidate of the authentic and uncompromised PDP is Mr. Eze Alexander, who, for all intents and purposes, is in the race as an opposition candidate, not a ruling party-aligned candidate.

"We urge the public to join the Governor of Ebonyi State and any other governors who are bold enough in condemning a wicked attempt by Wike to "put fire" in their states," Ememobong said.