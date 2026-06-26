Africa: World Bank Group Endorses New Country Partnership Framework for Guinea and Investments to Boost Jobs and Growth

press release

Washington — The World Bank Group today endorsed a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Guinea, and approved three financing operations: $116 million for the second phase of the Commercial Agriculture Development Project, $102 million for the Skills for Innovation, Resilience and Aspirations (SIRA) Program, and $75 million for the Domestic Revenue Mobilization and Public Expenditure Management Project.

The new CPF, spanning from 2027 to 2033 will support Guinea's efforts to create more and better jobs through stronger economic governance, expanded foundational infrastructure, and increased private investment. Aligned with Guinea's 15-year development program, Simandou 2040, it comes at an important moment, as Guinea seeks to harness opportunities linked to the Simandou iron ore project to translate mineral wealth into broader, more inclusive, and job-rich growth.

"Simandou's production era gives Guinea a once-in-a-generation opportunity to turn mineral wealth into broad-based prosperity," said Marie-Chantal Uwanyiligira, World Bank Division Director for Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Guinea, and Togo. "History shows that countries succeed not because of the resources they extract, but because of how they invest the proceeds. Guinea now has the opportunity to channel mining revenues into stronger institutions, better infrastructure, quality education and skills, and productive sectors that generate jobs and opportunities for millions of young people. Through our new Country Partnership Framework, the World Bank Group stands ready to support this ambition. The programs approved today in domestic resource mobilization, commercial agriculture, and skills development are concrete steps toward ensuring that the benefits of Guinea's natural resources are felt in every community and every household."

A distinctive feature of the CPF is its focus on the Simandou corridor as a platform for integrated development, linking mining infrastructure to broader private sector-led opportunities in agribusiness, transport, and economic activity in surrounding regions. The aim is to help turn logistics corridors into economic corridors, driving growth and job creation beyond the mining sector.

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The CPF will be delivered through a strong One World Bank Group approach, drawing on the complementary strengths of the International Development Association (IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) to mobilize private investment and strengthen development impact. For the first half of the CPF period, Guinea is expected to benefit from an indicative initial three-year IDA21 allocation of about $471 million. The World Bank Group's current IDA portfolio in Guinea totals more than $1.565 billion.

"IFC's engagement in Guinea will focus on unlocking private investment in productive sectors including agribusiness, fisheries, manufacturing, and energy, while strengthening local champions so that the Simandou project generates inclusive jobs", said Nathalie Kouassi Akon, IFC Division Director for West Africa, Gulf of Guinea. "We aim to leverage the development of the broader business ecosystem built over the past decade, alongside the World Bank, to enable scale and maximize impact, including through continued support to local content, business environment, and PPP reforms."

MIGA will complement IDA and IFC by providing guarantees to help reduce risk for private investment in infrastructure and energy, in support of Guinea's broader economic transformation.

The CPF is organized around four core outcomes: stronger economic governance, a better educated and healthier workforce, improved access to energy and transport, and increased private investment for job creation. These priorities will be translated into action through a set of flagship investments and reforms across key sectors, connecting to initiatives including Mission 300, AgriConnect, Water Forward, Universal Health Access, AIM2030, and other sectoral compacts to support inclusive growth and job creation.

A first major investment supporting the CPF is the second phase of the Commercial Agriculture Development Project, which will promote commercialization, attract private investment, and expand employment opportunities in key agricultural value chains. By 2033, the project is expected to create approximately 66,000 jobs, benefit 250,000 farmers and rural households, and mobilize $150 million in private capital, using AgriConnect as the anchor vehicle for this agenda.

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Complementing these investments, Guinea's participation in the Skills for Innovation, Resilience, and Aspirations (SIRA) Program--a ten-year Multi-Phase Programmatic Approach will strengthen education and skills systems and expand access to jobs. The program will modernize secondary education, expand technical and vocational training aligned with priority sectors such as agribusiness, energy, and digital, and scale entrepreneurship and job placement support for youth, strengthening the link between skills development and private sector demand and expected to benefit around 2.7 million young Guineans.

This effort will also be supported through the Guinea Domestic Revenue Mobilization and Public Expenditure Management Project, designed to help Guinea strengthen its fiscal foundations as it prepares to manage future revenues from the Simandou project. With tax revenues currently below regional averages, the project aims to raise the tax-to-GDP ratio from 12.1% to 15% by 2031 through reforms that modernize revenue administration, improve public expenditure management, and strengthen debt management.