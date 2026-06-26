Liberia: True Whig Party Suspends Chairman Goodridge Over Convention Dispute

The Administrative Committee of the True Whig Party (TWP) has suspended and removed its National Chairman, Reginald B. Goodridge, accusing him of multiple constitutional violations and actions that allegedly derailed the party's long-overdue 37th National Convention.

The decision was contained in Resolution No. 001/2026, adopted by the Administrative Committee on June 10, 2026, following months of internal disputes over the party's leadership and convention process.

According to the resolution, Mr. Goodridge was accused of undermining the party's democratic processes, interfering with convention proceedings, and failing to uphold his fiduciary responsibilities as National Chairman.

The party said its constitution recognizes the National Convention as its highest decision-making body but noted that it had failed to conduct a convention for more than nine years, contrary to constitutional requirements.

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The Administrative Committee said the impasse prompted intervention by the National Elections Commission (NEC), which, in a ruling issued on October 15, 2025, directed the party to convene its long-overdue National Convention to elect new national officers.

In compliance with the NEC's directive, the party convened its 37th National Convention in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, on February 14, 2026.

According to the committee, several compromises were reached to ensure a transparent and credible convention, including granting the Convention Committee full authority to conduct the proceedings without interference from either the National Chairman or the Standard Bearer.

However, the committee alleged that Mr. Goodridge attempted to replace duly accredited delegates from Montserrado, Nimba and Lofa counties with individuals who were not recognized members of the party.

It further accused him of unilaterally altering the list of candidates and the convention souvenir program without authorization.

The resolution alleged that after delegates rejected the changes, Mr. Goodridge seized control of the proceedings, refused to transfer authority to the Convention Chairman, and abruptly adjourned the convention before delegates could conduct elections or transact any official business.

The Administrative Committee said its investigation found Mr. Goodridge in violation of several provisions of the party's constitution, including allegedly manipulating the delegate accreditation process, usurping the authority of the Convention Committee, denying partisans their constitutional right to elect party officials, and obstructing the convention.

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The committee also accused him of co-mingling party funds with private business operations, managing party affairs from private offices instead of the party headquarters, obstructing oversight of party finances and administration, and attempting to draft a new party constitution without authorization.

Describing the alleged violations as grave breaches of the party's constitution, the committee resolved to remove Mr. Goodridge as National Chairman with immediate effect and suspend him from all activities of the True Whig Party pending further action.

Under the resolution, Mr. Goodridge is prohibited from participating in any meetings, functions or activities of the party until further notice.

The Administrative Committee said the disciplinary action is intended to restore constitutional order, strengthen internal democracy, and ensure that members are allowed to exercise their rights under the party's governing framework.

As of press time, Mr. Goodridge had not publicly responded to the allegations or the committee's decision.