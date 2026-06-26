Liberia: Germany Expands Presence in Liberia

Germany is expanding its engagement with Liberia through the operations of the German Adenauer Foundation, which will work closely with both the Executive and Legislative branches to strengthen democratic governance and leadership development.

Outgoing German Ambassador to Liberia, Dr. Jakob Haselhuber, disclosed the development during a farewell meeting with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. at the President's Rehab Office on Thursday.

Ambassador Haselhuber said the German democracy-support organization and think tank is already operating in Liberia and will collaborate with the Cabinet and the Legislature on programs aimed at promoting democratic governance, leadership development, and scholarship opportunities.

The Ambassador also expressed gratitude to President Boakai, the Government, and the people of Liberia for the hospitality extended to him during his diplomatic service in the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Haselhuber is concluding his second tour of duty in Monrovia. He previously served as Germany's Ambassador to Liberia from 2016 to 2019 before returning to the post in August 2021.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Boakai commended the outgoing envoy for his dedicated service and significant contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between Liberia and Germany.

The President praised the longstanding friendship between the two countries and acknowledged Germany's continued support for Liberia's development, particularly in sectors critical to national growth.

Boakai also credited Ambassador Haselhuber with helping elevate relations between Liberia and Germany during his tenure, saying cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations had reached new heights.

He encouraged the outgoing diplomat to continue promoting initiatives that would further deepen the partnership between Liberia and Germany.

The President further applauded the resilience and achievements of the German people and recognized Germany's longstanding contribution to capacity-building and professional training across several sectors of the Liberian Government.