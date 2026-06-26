Liberia: Labor Commissioner Warns Workers Against Unauthorized Absences - Seeks Better Logistics

Maryland County Labor Commissioner Thomas Kuma has warned employees against repeated unauthorized absences from work, saying workers who accumulate up to 10 days of unexcused absence within a six-month period risk dismissal under Liberia's labor laws.

Speaking during an engagement with workers and stakeholders in Harper, Commissioner Kuma urged employees to uphold workplace discipline and maintain regular communication with their employers whenever they are unable to report for duty.

He stressed that while employers have a responsibility to provide fair wages and safe working conditions, employees are equally obligated to demonstrate professionalism, accountability and commitment to their jobs.

Kuma cautioned workers against abandoning their duties without notice, emphasizing that prompt communication with supervisors in cases of illness or other unavoidable circumstances is essential to maintaining healthy labor relations.

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"Good communication is key to maintaining a productive and respectful work environment," Kuma said. "Employees should always inform their supervisors when they are unable to report for duty rather than staying away without explanation."

The Labor Commissioner also highlighted operational challenges confronting the Ministry of Labor in Maryland County, particularly the lack of transportation for labor inspectors.

According to him, the shortage of vehicles has significantly hampered the ministry's ability to conduct routine workplace inspections, investigate labor complaints and enforce labor laws across the county's vast and often hard-to-reach communities.

To assess the situation, a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Labor, including the Assistant Minister for Administration and officials from the Human Resource Department, recently visited Maryland County.

Kuma said the visit was aimed at evaluating the logistical constraints and identifying practical solutions to strengthen labor administration in the county.

Despite the challenges, he expressed optimism that the situation would soon improve, disclosing that the ministry has committed to providing vehicles for labor inspectors assigned to Liberia's leeward counties, including Maryland.

He said the additional transportation will enhance the ministry's capacity to monitor workplaces, respond more quickly to labor disputes and improve enforcement of labor standards.

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"The provision of vehicles will improve our reach and effectiveness," Kuma said. "It will enable us to better enforce labor laws and ensure that the rights and responsibilities of both workers and employers are respected."

Kuma reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to promoting fair labor practices, protecting workers' rights and fostering stronger employer-employee relations throughout Maryland County.