Liberia: WPA Offers Protection to RIA Security Manager Over Alleged Death Threats

The Witness Protection Agency (WPA) has formally offered security protection and other support services to Roberts International Airport (RIA) Security Manager for Investigation and Intelligence, Oscar Brown, following his claims that his life has been threatened in connection with the ongoing investigation into the US$19.2 million cocaine seizure at the airport.

In a statement dated June 23 and signed by Acting Assistant Manager for Public Affairs Abraham R. Sirleaf, the agency said it was deeply concerned by Brown's public disclosure that he had received threats linked to the investigation involving the seizure of approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport.

According to the WPA, Brown recently told the Spoon Talk radio program that while attending a training seminar abroad, he received credible warnings not to return to Liberia because individuals had allegedly been positioned at the airport to arrest and kill him.

The agency said Brown also indicated that although he remains alive and in good health, he does not currently consider himself safe.

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Following an internal assessment, the WPA said Brown qualifies for protection under Sections 4(1)(b) and 4(2)(a), (b), and (d) of the Witness Protection Act of 2021.

"With the approval of the Ministry of Justice, the WPA has initiated physical protection, legal assistance and relocation support for cooperating persons assisting this investigation and hereby formally extends to Mr. Oscar Brown full physical protection, psychosocial support, legal assistance and welfare services upon his acceptance to cooperate," the agency said.

The WPA urged Brown to immediately contact the agency so that appropriate security measures can be activated without delay.

The agency also emphasized that the offer of protection extends beyond Brown to include members of his immediate family who may face threats as a result of his cooperation with investigators.

According to the WPA, the same legal protection is available to any witness or cooperating person who believes they have been threatened, intimidated or endangered because of information provided in connection with the ongoing US$19.2 million cocaine investigation or any similar criminal matter.

"No Liberian who steps forward in the interest of justice should ever stand alone or be afraid," the agency stated.

The WPA said the protection package includes physical security, psychosocial support, legal assistance and welfare services, consistent with the provisions of the Witness Protection Act of 2021.

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Brown's allegations have not been independently verified, and the authorities have not publicly identified any suspects in connection with the alleged threats.