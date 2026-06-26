Liberia: Govt Electrifies 121 Health, Education Facilities With Solar Power

MONROVIA — The Government of Liberia, through the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA), has completed the installation of solar energy systems in 121 health and education facilities across 13 counties, significantly expanding electricity access in rural and underserved communities.

The solar installations were implemented under several national energy initiatives, including the Liberia Renewable Energy Access Project (LIRENAP), Renewable Energy for Electrification in Liberia (REEL), Liberia Electricity Sector Strengthening and Access Project (LESSAP-I), the Rural Electrification Programme Prioritizing the Southeast (LUSE), and the River Gee Hydropower Project (RGHP).

Speaking at a press conference in Monrovia on Friday, RREA Executive Director Samuel Nagbe said the initiative is intended to strengthen healthcare delivery and education services in communities that have long struggled with unreliable electricity.

Nagbe said the newly installed solar systems will provide dependable power for lighting, refrigeration of vaccines and medicines, operation of medical equipment, and the use of digital learning tools in schools.

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"The availability of reliable electricity will improve essential public services and enhance the quality of healthcare and education, particularly in rural Liberia," he said.

The project covers Grand Gedeh, Gbarpolu, Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee, River Cess, Sinoe, Nimba, Bong, Grand Bassa, Margibi, Lofa and Montserrado counties.

Several clinics and health centers, including Dougee Town Clinic, Zai Town Clinic, Putu Jarwodee Clinic, Barclayville Health Center and Foya Tengbe Clinic, are among the facilities benefiting from the project.

According to the RREA, approximately US$168,710 was invested in Grand Gedeh County, while US$273,676 was allocated for projects in Sinoe County.

Nagbe also outlined ongoing energy infrastructure projects, including the Lofa Hybrid Grid, which combines diesel generation, solar photovoltaic systems, battery energy storage and expanded transmission networks to improve electricity supply.

He said the broader REEL project seeks to increase access to affordable and reliable electricity through the development of hydropower infrastructure and expansion of the national distribution network, including plans for a 9.8-megawatt hydropower plant.

Nagbe further disclosed that the River Gee Hydropower Project, valued at US$15.2 million, is expected to provide renewable electricity to approximately 35,000 people by 2028.

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The project is being financed by the African Development Bank, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Government of Liberia.

He also acknowledged the Government's commitment to the energy sector through the FY2026 National Budget, which allocated US$4.35 million in counterpart funding for LIRENAP, REEL, the River Gee Hydropower Project, street lighting and rural electrification initiatives in southeastern Liberia.

Nagbe described the RREA as the statutory agency responsible for promoting renewable energy development in Liberia. Established in 2023, the agency is governed by an 11-member board and currently employs 61 staff members.

According to the agency, ongoing renewable energy projects are at different stages of implementation and are expected to expand electricity access to an estimated 120,000 additional Liberians once completed.