Liberia, Sweden Celebrate Landmark Land Governance Gains

The Liberia Land Authority (LLA) on Thursday celebrated the successful completion of the Sustainable Land Services in Liberia (SLSL) Project, a Swedish-funded initiative credited with transforming land administration, strengthening institutional capacity, expanding decentralized services, and advancing women's land rights across Liberia.

The closing seminar, held in Monrovia, brought together senior government officials, lawmakers, development partners, representatives of the Government of Sweden, civil society organizations, and stakeholders in the land sector to reflect on the project's achievements and discuss the future of land governance reforms in Liberia.

Speaking at the event, Liberia Land Authority Chairman Samuel F. Kpakio described the project as a major milestone in the country's ongoing efforts to modernize land administration and improve service delivery for citizens.

"It is a distinct honor and privilege to address this distinguished gathering on the occasion of the Closing Seminar of the Sustainable Land Services in Liberia Project," Kpakio said. "Today, we celebrate not only the successful conclusion of a transformative initiative but also the enduring partnerships, institutional progress, and sustainable outcomes that have emerged from this important endeavor."

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Kpakio praised President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. for his commitment to governance reforms and sustainable national development, noting that the administration's support has provided a strong foundation for land sector reforms.

"Under your leadership, Mr. President, Liberia is pursuing a development agenda grounded in accountability, transparency, and the sustainable management of our national resources for the benefit of all Liberians," he said.

The project significantly strengthened the land governance framework through a range of strategic interventions that enhanced transparency, accountability, and access to land services nationwide.

Among the project's notable achievements was the modernization of the LLA's customer service delivery system, enabling citizens to access land services more efficiently and transparently.

"As a result, citizens now benefit from more efficient, transparent, and responsive land services," Kpakio noted. "The project has also strengthened the Authority's information management systems, improving data collection, record management, information accessibility, and evidence-based decision-making."

"Through the strengthening of the Gender Unit and targeted interventions to promote and protect women's land rights, the project has helped increase awareness of women's legal rights to own, access, inherit, and benefit from land," Kpakio said. "Communities are now better equipped to manage land resources sustainably, resolve land-related disputes peacefully, and participate meaningfully in land governance processes," he added.

He also paid tribute to the Swedish Embassy and SLSL Project Manager Christopher Byren, whose leadership and technical support helped drive the project's implementation.

House Committee Chairman on Lands, Mines, Energy and Natural Resources, Representative Jeremiah G. Sokan, praised Sweden's longstanding support to Liberia and acknowledged the significant role the country has played in advancing land reforms.

"We must clearly, as Liberians, lift our hearts for all that our development partners of Sweden do to this country," Sokan said. "We want to say thank you."

"Our hearts are heavy to see you take this pause, especially at this crucial time where we are trying to move from the aid phase and build on the foundation that you helped us to lay," he said. "The issue of land disputes is still an active and serious matter. It is not only about families, but it is a security issue."

He revealed that recent land conflicts in some communities had resulted in injuries and arrests, underscoring the need for sustained interventions.

Mikael Lilje, Head of the International Department Division of Sweden's Mapping, Cadastre and Land Registration Authority, described land governance as one of the most important pillars of national development.

"Land registration is often discussed in technical terms through institutions, registration systems and maps. But ultimately, it is about people. It is about security. It is about opportunity. And it is about trust," Lilje said.

Lilje commended the Liberia Land Authority for its progress in strengthening technical and professional capacity and expanding services across the country.

"We have witnessed the continued strengthening of the Liberia Land Authority as a modern and increasingly capable institution," he said.

While celebrating the project's achievements, he stressed that Liberia must now take ownership of sustaining the gains.

"The future success of this work rests with the Government of Liberia and with the Liberia Land Authority," he said. "Continued political commitment, adequate resources, and institutional stability will be essential."

Senate Committee Chairman on Lands, Mines, Energy and Natural Resources, Simeon Boima Taylor, represented by Florence Musa, described the project as a major success story in Liberia's land governance sector.

"Over the past seven years, due to the generous support of the Government of Sweden, Liberia has witnessed remarkable achievements in land management," the statement said.

Taylor highlighted improvements in institutional capacity, digital land administration, land registration services, gender equality, and community participation as some of the project's major accomplishments.

"These achievements demonstrate what can be achieved through strong partnerships," he said.

According to project data presented during the seminar, the Sustainable Land Services in Liberia Project recorded significant achievements during its implementation. A total of 3,709 Liberians, including 2,504 men and 1,205 women, participated in various trainings and workshops aimed at strengthening technical and professional capacity within the land sector.

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The project facilitated 1,091 working days by visiting Swedish experts and supported the training of 20 Liberians as professional land surveyors through a two-year academic program. It also financed the reconstitution of the Surveyors Licensing Registration Board and supported the graduation of 40 licensed surveyors in 2023, increasing Liberia's number of licensed surveyors by approximately 50 percent.

In support of customary land rights, the project financed land formalization activities in five communities in River Cess County and developed the Customary Land Information Management Tool (CLIMT), an online platform for managing customary land interventions.

The modernization efforts contributed to a 41 percent increase in LLA revenue between 2024 and 2025, according to project statistics.

The project also supported the digitization and preservation of Liberia's land records, including the discovery and scanning of the 1994-1995 Monrovia Atlas and the digital archiving of 232 historical maps of Liberia obtained from the Royal Geographical Society in London.

"The legacy of this initiative will be reflected not only in stronger institutions and improved land administration systems," Kpakio said, "but also in increased customer service delivery, strengthened community participation, and expanded protection of women's land rights across Liberia."