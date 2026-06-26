Liberia: EPA, FDA Drive New Conservation Agenda

MONROVIA — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), in collaboration with development partners, have launched a renewed national conservation agenda aimed at strengthening Liberia's environmental governance and accelerating the implementation of key biodiversity and climate policies.

The initiative centers on the national validation of Liberia's updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) and the draft National Conservation Strategy (NCS)--two flagship frameworks designed to guide biodiversity protection, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable natural resource management through 2030, in accordance with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The validation exercise, which was formally launched during a two-day stakeholders' workshop held on Thursday & Friday, June 18-19, 2026, at the Cape Hotel in Monrovia, is being supported by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) through Fauna & Flora International and The Research and Technology Exchange Group (GRET )

The workshop brought together representatives from government ministries and agencies, international development partners, civil society organizations, private sector actors, academia, and environmental practitioners. The objective was to finalize and validate both frameworks while ensuring alignment with national development priorities, climate resilience goals, and global biodiversity commitments.

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Strengthening Policy Alignment and Environmental Governance

The EPA and FDA say the new conservation agenda is intended to strengthen coordination across institutions responsible for environmental governance while improving implementation of biodiversity and conservation policies.

Key objectives of the validation process include strengthening alignment between biodiversity conservation, sustainable development, climate resilience, and national development frameworks; improving inter-agency coordination; securing stakeholder endorsement; and defining a clear roadmap for implementation.

Expected outcomes from the exercise include:

A validated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP)

A validated National Conservation Strategy (NCS)

Consolidated stakeholder recommendations and agreed revisions

A roadmap for finalization and implementation of both frameworks

Authorities emphasize that both documents are expected to reflect Liberia's current environmental realities, development aspirations, and international obligations.

Kollie Warns of Growing Environmental Pressures

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, EPA Deputy Executive Director for Administration Anthony S. Kollie underscored both the richness and vulnerability of Liberia's natural environment, describing the country as endowed with vast forests, wetlands, and biodiversity resources that are increasingly under pressure.

He identified unsustainable agriculture, illegal mining, wildlife exploitation, deforestation, pollution, and rapid urban expansion as major threats to Liberia's ecosystems.

"These challenges threaten not only our natural environment but also the social and economic well-being of our present and future generations," Kollie warned.

He explained that the revised NBSAP and draft NCS reflect Liberia's official position on improving ecosystem governance through international best practices and policy reforms. According to him, the development process was highly consultative and participatory, involving a wide range of stakeholders to ensure the frameworks reflect national realities and priorities.

Kollie urged participants to take the validation process seriously, emphasizing that the final documents must serve as practical tools for accountability and effective environmental management.

FDA Highlights Conservation Progress and Regional Importance

For her part, FDA Acting Managing Director Gertrude W.K. Nyaley highlighted Liberia's progress in conservation over the years, particularly the establishment of protected areas such as Sapo National Park, East Nimba Nature Reserve, Gola Forest National Park, and Grebo-Krahn National Park.

She noted that Liberia holds a significant share of the Upper Guinea Forest ecosystem, making the country a critical custodian of one of West Africa's most important biodiversity hotspots.

Nyaley emphasized that the NBSAP and NCS under review complement each other and are intended to strengthen protection of these important ecosystems while improving sustainable use and development of natural resources.

She also acknowledged the technical and financial support of international partners, including Fauna & Flora, noting that the process has taken nearly three years of consultations, technical assessments, and stakeholder engagement.

Stakeholders Push for Stronger Implementation Measures

During technical discussions, participants focused on improving coordination and strengthening implementation mechanisms for biodiversity conservation, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

Key recommendations included enhancing stakeholder collaboration, improving institutional coordination, and ensuring that environmental governance frameworks are effectively implemented at national and local levels.

Participants also stressed the importance of simplifying environmental policies for public understanding, noting that technical language often limits community-level engagement.

Among the major recommendations were:

Development of a national biodiversity database to consolidate past and current ecological data

Strengthening monitoring and evaluation systems for sustainable mining activities

Inclusion of local government authorities, particularly in mining-affected counties

Expansion of public awareness and advocacy on ecosystem restoration programs

Integration of One Health concepts into education systems at all levels, including high schools, universities, and technical institutions

Stakeholders further called for the use of credible scientific research in identifying and documenting threatened species, warning against reliance on unverified studies in conservation planning.

Proposed Reforms Across Key Environmental Targets

Participants also reviewed and refined several strategic targets under the biodiversity framework.

On ecosystem restoration, stakeholders recommended a more focused approach to ensure that restoration efforts cover terrestrial, freshwater, marine, and coastal ecosystems within clear time-bound targets aligned with the 2030 commitments. They also called for inclusive participation of local communities, research institutions, NGOs, and the private sector in restoration planning.

On sustainable mining, participants emphasized stronger enforcement of Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) requirements and called for the inclusion of the Ministry of Local Government in monitoring activities at the county level, where most mining operations occur.

On species conservation (NBSAP Target 1.2), stakeholders recommended that threatened species assessments be based strictly on credible scientific studies and international best practices. They further proposed the establishment of a national biodiversity database led by the EPA and FDA, with support from relevant institutions and conservation partners.

On One Health integration (NBSAP Target 1.5), participants recommended that the concept be introduced not only in universities and technical institutions but also at the high school level to build early awareness and capacity for future environmental management.

On protected areas and ecosystem coverage (NBSAP Target 1.6), stakeholders reaffirmed the national goal of conserving at least 30 percent of terrestrial and inland water ecosystems and 20 percent of coastal areas by 2030. They also proposed strengthening the National Conservation Strategy as a key implementation tool across the forestry sector, with multi-agency involvement including the EPA, FDA, land and agriculture authorities, and development partners.

On climate and biodiversity integration (NBSAP Target 1.7), participants recommended the inclusion of Liberia's emerging carbon development policy and the Carbon Market Authority to strengthen alignment between climate finance and biodiversity protection initiatives.

Experts Call for Shift from Planning to Action

Delivering technical reflections, biodiversity expert Dr. Mary Molokwu-Odozi of Fauna & Flora described the revised NBSAP and NCS as complementary frameworks linking global biodiversity commitments with Liberia's national priorities.

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She explained that while the NBSAP provides strategic direction, the National Conservation Strategy translates policy into practical action through protected area management, community engagement, and livelihood support.

Dr. Molokwu-Odozi, however, cautioned that conservation success will depend on implementation rather than policy design alone, calling for stronger institutions, sustainable financing, and community-centered approaches.

EPA Urges Community-Level Engagement

EPA Director for Intersectoral Coordination Frances Seydou emphasized that biodiversity conservation must be treated as a shared responsibility requiring continuous collaboration among government, communities, and development partners.

She stressed the need to translate technical documents into simple messages that can be understood at the community level and called for greater use of indigenous and traditional knowledge, including insights from local communities and traditional healers.

"We must take these documents from paper to practice," she said, urging stakeholders to ensure that conservation efforts are implemented at the grassroots level.

FDA Calls for National Ownership of Conservation Agenda

Closing the discussions, FDA Technical Manager, Conservation Jerry G. Yonmah urged Liberians to take ownership of national conservation efforts, warning against over-reliance on government institutions alone.

He emphasized that environmental degradation and deforestation reflect collective responsibility and called for stronger national cooperation to protect Liberia's natural resources for future generations.

Participants concluded the validation process with agreed recommendations and revisions that will guide the finalization of both the NBSAP and NCS. Once adopted, the frameworks are expected to serve as Liberia's central roadmap for biodiversity protection, environmental governance, and sustainable development through 2030.