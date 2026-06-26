Liberia: A Tribute to Partnership - Thank You, Sweden

opinion

For more than a decade, the partnership between the Government and people of Sweden and UNDP Liberia has been a cornerstone of Liberia's development journey--advancing peace, strengthening institutions, and improving lives across the country.

As Sweden concludes its bilateral development cooperation in Liberia in 2026, UNDP Liberia reflects with deep appreciation on a partnership defined by shared values, trust, and transformative results.

Strengthening Democracy and Governance

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Sweden has been a steadfast partner in building transparent, accountable, and inclusive institutions in Liberia.

Through UNDP-supported initiatives:

Electoral systems were strengthened to ensure credible, inclusive, and peaceful elections, including targeted support for women's political participation and violence prevention.

Governance reforms advanced transparency, accountability, and citizen participation, reinforcing democratic processes and public trust.

Advancing Decentralization and Citizen Participation

A flagship achievement of Sweden-UNDP collaboration has been the Liberia Decentralization Support Programme (LDSP).

Together, we helped:

Establish 15 County Service Centers, bringing government services closer to citizens.

Support implementation of the Local Government Act (2018) and national decentralization policies.

Promote inclusive, participatory decision-making, ensuring women, youth, and marginalized groups have a voice in governance.

Strengthen fiscal decentralization, improving local revenue systems, transparency, and service delivery.

These efforts have brought governance closer to the people--empowering communities and strengthening social cohesion.

Empowering Communities and Protecting Natural Resources

Through joint initiatives in community forestry and livelihoods, Sweden's support has:

Enabled hundreds of communities to generate income through sustainable enterprises and climate-smart agriculture.

Strengthened local governance of natural resources, improving both livelihoods and environmental sustainability.

Driving Inclusive Development Planning

Sweden has also supported Liberia's long-term vision by investing in national development planning:

Supporting inclusive nationwide consultations to ensure that development priorities reflect the voices of all Liberians.

Strengthening institutional capacity to deliver evidence-based, inclusive, and sustainable development strategies.

A Broad and Lasting Impact

Across sectors from governance and elections to gender equality, climate action, and economic empowerment--Sweden's development cooperation (valued at approximately 1.85 billion SEK between 2021-2025) has contributed to building a more equitable and resilient Liberia. [swedenabroad.se]

Looking Ahead

While bilateral cooperation concludes, Sweden's legacy in Liberia is enduring:

Stronger institutions

Empowered communities

More inclusive governance systems

A foundation for continued progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

Our Message of Gratitude

Message from the Resident Representative, UNDP Liberia

At UNDP Liberia, we are proud to have partnered with the Government and people of Sweden in advancing Liberia's development journey, one defined by resilience, reform, and inclusion. Sweden's support has not only strengthened institutions, but has also empowered citizens, particularly women, young people, and vulnerable groups to participate meaningfully in shaping their future.

Through this partnership, we have seen how investments in decentralization, inclusive governance, and accountability can transform the relationship between citizens and the state, bringing services closer to communities and reinforcing trust in public institutions.

What has distinguished Sweden's engagement is its unwavering commitment to long-term change: supporting systems, policies, and people in ways that deliver sustainable impact. Together, we have contributed to building the foundations of a more inclusive, transparent, and resilient Liberia.

As this chapter of bilateral cooperation concludes, we do so with deep gratitude and with confidence that the progress achieved will continue to inspire and guide Liberia's development path. The legacy of this partnership will endure in stronger institutions, empowered communities, and a shared commitment to leaving no one behind.

As Sweden shifts its development priorities globally, including an increased focus on responding to urgent needs elsewhere, we fully recognize and respect this transition. At the same time, we reflect with deep appreciation on the lasting impact of Sweden's partnership in Liberia.

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The gains we have achieved together will continue to shape Liberia's future through strengthened governance systems, empowered communities, and an unwavering commitment to inclusion and equality.

UNDP remains committed to building on these achievements, working alongside the Government of Liberia and partners to sustain momentum toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

With gratitude, we celebrate what we have accomplished together--and with determination, we carry this legacy forward.

UNDP remains committed to building this foundation, working with all partners to sustain and accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

UNDP Liberia extends its sincere appreciation to the Government and people of Sweden for their unwavering support, solidarity, and partnership.

Together, we have helped build a Liberia that is more inclusive, resilient, and better prepared for the future--advancing steadily on the path to leaving no one behind.

Augusta Pshorr, Communication Analyst, UNDP Liberia