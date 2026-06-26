Liberia: House Targets Cargo Firms in U.S.$19 Million Cocaine Case, Sen. Mcgill Slams Government Over 'Slow Pace' of Investigation

Monrovia — Pressure is mounting on the Liberian government over the handling of the US$19.2 million cocaine investigation, with the House of Representatives calling for the suspension of key cargo companies linked to the case, while Margibi County Senator Nathaniel F. McGill has criticized what he described as the "slow pace" of the investigation.

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution recommending the immediate suspension of the operations of GLS Menzies and Express Handling Services (EHS) pending the outcome of the ongoing narcotics investigation surrounding the seizure of approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport.

The resolution, adopted during the 14th day sitting of the second quarter of the third session of the House, also calls for all individuals previously designated as persons of interest to be treated as suspects in accordance with the amended Controlled Drugs and Substances Law.

Lawmakers said the measure is intended to strengthen accountability, ensure full enforcement of the country's anti-drug laws, and deter future trafficking activities.

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House Votes Overwhelmingly

The resolution received unanimous support from lawmakers present, with all 37 members voting in favor.

Originally signed by 40 lawmakers, Resolution No. 001/2026 formally requests President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. to temporarily suspend the operations of GLS Menzies and EHS while investigations continue.

The measure was triggered by a motion introduced by Bong County District Two Representative James Kolleh, who urged the House to mandate the Ministry of Justice and the National Security Council to intensify legal action against those connected to the drug case.

Kolleh argued that individuals linked to the seizure should no longer be treated merely as persons of interest.

"These people are no longer persons of interest. By virtue of the fact that they were allegedly caught in possession of the drugs, they are obviously suspects and should be dealt with consistent with the amended drugs law," he said.

He emphasized that lawmakers are concerned not only about the estimated value of the cocaine but also the devastating impact narcotics have on Liberia's youth.

Calls for Tougher Penalties

Grand Bassa County District Five Representative Thomas Goshua also urged stricter enforcement of the amended drug law.

He argued that individuals connected to the companies should be treated as suspects and not simply as persons of interest.

Goshua cited provisions of the amended Controlled Drugs and Substances Law, including Sections 14.83 through 14.94, which criminalize the importation, exportation, transportation, distribution, and possession of controlled substances.

"If these things are stated within the drugs law and they are classified non-bailable, why are these people still allowed to be roaming as persons of interest while their businesses are still operational?" he asked.

The lawmaker further called for the permanent closure of the businesses and the confiscation of their assets if investigators establish violations of the law.

He also recommended that the Minister of Justice appear before lawmakers to explain how the amended drug law is being applied in the ongoing investigation.

Additional Support from Lawmakers

Sinoe County District Three Representative Alex S. Noah submitted a formal communication supporting the resolution.

Noah expressed concern that despite being linked to ongoing investigations, the companies continue to operate at several ports of entry, including Roberts International Airport.

He noted that President Boakai had already suspended the Chief Executive Officer of the company from the Board of the National Oil Company of Liberia after he was named a person of interest.

According to Noah, the Legislature has a responsibility to ensure transparency and accountability while the Executive Branch and Joint Security continue their investigation.

"Drugs have reached a point in our society where we cannot afford to compromise any longer. The increasing spread of narcotics is destroying the fabric of our society and negatively impacting our youth on a large scale," he stated.

Noah also requested that company executives appear before lawmakers and provide documents relating to the operations of the companies and any agreements with the government.

Following deliberations, the House unanimously adopted the resolution, which will now be forwarded to the Liberian Senate for concurrence and subsequently transmitted to President Boakai.

Senate Support Appears Likely

The House action comes amid growing support in the Senate for similar measures.

Earlier this week, Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph called for the suspension of GLS Menzies' cargo-handling concession while the investigation continues.

The latest resolution is therefore expected to receive strong support in the Upper House.

McGill Criticizes Government

Meanwhile, Margibi County Senator Nathaniel F. McGill has strongly criticized the government and the National Security Council for what he described as delays in concluding the investigation.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa at his Capitol Building office on Thursday, McGill argued that investigators have failed to demonstrate the same level of urgency shown in smaller drug cases.

The cocaine, concealed in six cargo boxes, was intercepted at Roberts International Airport on June 8. Authorities said the shipment was destined for Europe aboard Brussels Airlines cargo services.

President Boakai subsequently ordered a full-scale investigation involving the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, the Ministry of Justice, the Liberia National Police, and the National Security Agency.

However, McGill said nearly three weeks after the seizure, investigators have yet to make significant arrests.

"The investigation is very slow. I don't see any seriousness that is being attached by this government," McGill said.

He argued that individuals arrested with small quantities of narcotics are often prosecuted swiftly, while those connected to the cocaine seizure continue to be treated as persons of interest.

"By now the government should have arrested some people and placed them behind bars," he added.

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'Big Hands' Involved

McGill further claimed that influential individuals may be connected to the attempted exportation of the cocaine.

"It is not possible for such a transaction to be taking place at the airport and some big people are not involved. Some big hands have to be involved," he said.

Although he did not identify any individuals, McGill accused investigators of shielding powerful figures.

He described the ongoing probe as a "turtle-dragging investigation" intended to allow public attention to fade.

"People will not forget," he warned.

Warning to the Government

The senator argued that the handling of the case could become a defining issue for President Boakai's administration.

He recalled that the Unity Party campaigned heavily on combating drug trafficking and criticized the administration for failing to demonstrate sufficient commitment.

"This government made a commitment that fighting illicit drugs will be a national priority," McGill said.

He also warned that if those responsible are not prosecuted, the government would be held accountable by the public.

According to him, the manner in which the investigation is being handled could ultimately affect the ruling party's political fortunes ahead of the 2029 elections.

As pressure intensifies from both the Legislature and opposition figures, investigators continue their probe into what has become one of Liberia's largest drug cases in recent years.