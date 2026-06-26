Gambia: Coalition or No Coalition for 2026

Media reports highlighting that results had been attained by certain coalition building initiatives are not helping the general public to know the facts governing coalition building in The Gambia for 2026. The initiatives regarding coalition building are many and none has issued a press release indicating a consensus built from any of the them.

Foroyaa is investigating what is happening and would report on findings at the appropriate time.

The important thing is for the public to debate on the type of coalition they want. This should enable those who are to build the architectural framework to know what would be acceptable to the people or otherwise. A different Gambia can only be brought about by different Gambians. It is too early to conclude whether or not there will be a coalition for 2026. The die is not cast for either side.