Gambia: Farmers Welcome Fertiliser Price, Expanded Community Distribution

Farmers in the North Bank Region have welcomed the government's decision to maintain the price of fertiliser at D1,100 per bag for the 2026 farming season, describing the move as a timely relief despite rising global prices for agricultural inputs.

The farmers also praised efforts to make the subsidised fertiliser more accessible through National Food Security Cooperative (NFSC), formerly called the GGC depots, seccos and private agents across the country.

The government announced on Tuesday, 23 June, that it would retain last year's fertiliser price despite continuing instability and uncertainty in the Gulf region, which it said had driven up the cost of agricultural inputs worldwide.

To cushion farmers from the impact of rising prices, the government said it had provided a subsidy of D1.601 billion to keep the selling price at D1,100 per bag.

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Farmers have been encouraged to purchase fertiliser only from NFSC-GGC depots, contracted seccos and authorised private agents, who are expected to sell at the approved price nationwide.

Speaking on the fertiliser distribution arrangements, the Deputy Managing Director of the National Food Security Cooperative, Lamin Sanyang, said all seccos except those with outstanding debts to the cooperative would participate in the sales.

"This time all our seccos will be involved. However, seccos that are with default will not be involved," he said.

"We will not deal with any secco that owes us."

Sanyang explained that private agents would also be allowed to sell fertiliser after signing the required contracts with the cooperative.

"You can only be an agent when you are supplied with fertiliser and have your contract. There are people that can buy, they have the financial muscle to buy fertiliser and sell to their communities," he said.

He disclosed that all fertiliser types had already been delivered to the depots except urea, which was delayed because of contractual issues but was expected to arrive soon.

According to him, fertiliser sales had already commenced at NFSC depots, with AGIB Bank cashiers deployed to facilitate payments.

"As we speak, all the agents and cashiers from AGIB Bank are stationed in each of the depots, including Saro," he said.

Sanyang added that seccos and private agents would begin sales immediately after completing their contractual formalities.

"In fact, today they started in Kerewan. Our team, including the legal manager, is currently in Kerewan and they will proceed all the way," he said.

He also appealed to Gambians to protect the government's investment by ensuring that the subsidised fertiliser remained within the country.

"Gambian people should know that the fertiliser belongs to Gambians. They should ensure that the fertiliser is sold in The Gambia and not smuggled outside the country because it is highly subsidised by government," he urged.

The announcement has been well received by farmers in both Upper and Lower Niumi districts.

Abdou Secka of Pakau Saloum described the government's decision to maintain the price as encouraging, saying the quality of the fertiliser supplied in recent years had been satisfactory.

"The price is definitely good because the 15:15:15 and 20:10 fertilisers are of very good quality," he said.

"If it's cheap and not good, it wouldn't have any impact on the farmers."

He said his secco had already received its contract and was expected to begin selling fertiliser the following day.

Mam Layn Sillah of Chila Jurunku also welcomed the government's decision to keep prices unchanged.

"The price is definitely good because they maintained the same price as last year," he said.

However, he expressed concern about the timing of the announcement, noting that many farmers had already planted groundnuts and early maize.

"The only problem we have is the timing. Some of us have already planted groundnut and early maize, which require fertiliser immediately after germination," he said.

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In Fass Omar Saho, farmer Omar Saho said growers were pleased that fertiliser prices had not increased.

"The price is good. We are happy that it hasn't increased," he said.

Although fertiliser had not yet reached his community, he said the local secco president had informed farmers that sales would begin soon.

In Lower Niumi, farmers Dawda Kebbeh of Ngungu Kebbeh and Mustapha Joof of Fass Ngaaga Choi also welcomed both the price and the improved distribution arrangements.

"The price hasn't increased. It is sufficient, and the quality they have been bringing over the last three years is very good," Kebbeh said.

He added that secco representatives had signed their contracts in Kerewan and had already been briefed on the rules governing fertiliser sales.

"We have all signed our contracts yesterday in Kerewan where we were informed about the rules governing the sales," he said.

"The price is definitely good at D1,100."