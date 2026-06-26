Nigeria: Troops Rescue 53 Hostages, Foil Terrorists' Attack in Borno

The troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued 53 after dismantling a roadblock mounted by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on Buratai-Kamuya road in the Biu Local Government Area of Borno.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Military Information Officer in the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni on Friday in Maiduguri.

Goni said that the operation was carried out on Wednesday by troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion under Sector II of Operation HADIN KAI as part of ongoing offensive operations against terrorists in the North-East.

According to him, troops deployed to Dutse Kura detected the terrorists mounting the illegal roadblock through surveillance cameras, prompting the immediate deployment of a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) to the scene.

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He said the troops pursued the insurgents toward the Mangari-Dora general area of Borno, where they engaged them in a firefight, forcing the terrorists to flee in disarray.

"During the operation, 53 innocent civilians were rescued, and eight vehicles earlier seized by the terrorists were recovered.

"The troops also advanced to clear the insurgents' withdrawal route, dominated the area and conducted further searches, although no additional contact was made," he said.

Goni added that the rescued civilians, recovered vehicles and other property were safely evacuated to Buratai, while the victims were undergoing documentation and medical evaluation.

He commended the swift response of the troops, describing the operation as another success in the ongoing campaign against insurgents in the region.

The military spokesman urged residents within the Joint Operations Area to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely information on suspicious movements and activities to security agencies.

He added that the security situation in the area remained calm, while troops continued to maintain aggressive operations and dominance across the theatre. (NAN)