Vice President Jeremiah Koung has announced President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's intention to seek a second term in the 2039 Presidential and Legislative Elections and said he will serve as the president's campaign manager.

Speaking to a large crowd in Zeekehpa Town, Yarwin Mehnsonoh Statutory District, Nimba County, Vice President Koung urged residents to support the ruling Unity Party(UP) and said a re-election would allow the administration to complete ongoing development projects across Liberia.

"My people, I'm currently paving the roads for the president of Liberia to come back. He will come to appreciate you for electing us," VP Koung told residents of District Number 9.

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Vice President Koung visited Yarwin Mehnsonoh Statutory District after being invited by local citizens to receive an honor alongside the Minister of Lands, Mines and Energy Richard Matenokay Tingbah, the former District Number 9 representative.

Speakers at the event praised the surge in development activities in the district under the current administration.

They credited Vice President Koung and Minister Tingbah for initiating road reconditioning, installing modern water systems and distributing solar lights across the district following the honoring and application ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by hundreds of residents and it featured banners, which read: "Thank You, Mr. Vice President and President Boakai for Progress."

Drummers and traditional dancers welcomed the delegation and vendors sold refreshments and snacks along the main road into the district.

VP Koung lauded President Boakai's leadership and asked Nimbaians (natives of Nimba County) to continue supporting the Unity Party to bring more development across the country's 73 districts.

"President Boakai and I are committed to improving the lives of all Liberians," Vice President Koung stated.

"What you see in Nimba new roads, schools and clinics is the result of a government determined to deliver services and opportunities to every county," he continued.

He highlighted progress in road rehabilitation, electrification efforts and the construction or renovation of health centers and schools, saying these projects are already producing tangible benefits for residents.

Local leaders and community members described improvements they've witnessed.

Madam Annie Cooper a school teacher from Zeekehpa, said students now travel shorter distances to attend a refurbished primary school and have access to new classroom supplies.

Several women groups intimated that the improved feeder roads have reduced the time it takes to bring produce to market and cut post-harvest losses.

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Organizers said the ceremony aimed to thank national leaders and strengthen dialogue between the government and local communities.

Vice President Koung invited continued feedback so future projects can target the county's most urgent needs, including potable water, youth employment programs and expanded health services.

The event closed with presentations of traditional gifts to the Vice President and a pledge from community leaders to maintain peaceful collaboration with the national government.

Residents dispersed in high spirits, expressing optimism that the development momentum in Nimba will continue.

Meanwhile, the colorful ceremony brought together hundreds of Yarwin Mehnsonoh citizens, many of whom came out to honor and show their support for Vice President Koung and Minister Tingbah and to applaud President Boakai's Government for increased development activities across the country, including in Yarwin Mehnsonoh Statutory District.