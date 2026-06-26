Liberia: 'Land Reform Is a Nation-Building Agenda' - Lla Hails Swedish Partnership As Landmark Project Transforms Liberia's Land Sector

Monrovia — The Liberia Land Authority (LLA) has described land reform as a critical nation-building agenda as officials celebrated the successful completion of the Swedish-funded Sustainable Land Services in Liberia (SLSL) Project, which has transformed the country's land governance system.

Speaking at the official closing seminar of the project in Monrovia, LLA Chairman Samuel Kpakio said the initiative has significantly strengthened institutions, modernized land administration, expanded women's land rights, and improved access to land services across Liberia.

"The gains achieved through this project must be preserved, strengthened, and expanded," Kpakio said. "Land governance is not merely an administrative function; it is a nation-building agenda that directly impacts the lives and livelihoods of Liberians."

The seminar, held Thursday at the Mamba Point Hotel, brought together senior government officials, lawmakers, development partners, civil society organizations, and representatives of the Swedish Government to reflect on the achievements of the project.

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Implemented through a partnership between the Government of Liberia and Sweden, the SLSL Project was designed to strengthen land administration systems and promote sustainable land management practices.

Kpakio praised President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's commitment to governance reforms and institutional accountability, noting that the administration's development agenda aligns with efforts to promote transparent, inclusive, and sustainable management of Liberia's land resources.

He also commended the Board of Commissioners and staff of the Liberia Land Authority for their dedication in advancing reforms that have positioned the institution as a key player in Liberia's development agenda.

Modernizing Land Services

According to Kpakio, one of the project's most significant achievements was the modernization of the Authority's customer service delivery system, resulting in faster, more transparent, and responsive land services.

He said the initiative strengthened the LLA's information management infrastructure by improving data collection, records management, accessibility of information, and evidence-based decision-making.

"These improvements have enhanced public confidence in the institution and made land services more accessible to Liberians nationwide," Kpakio noted.

He added that the project empowered communities to manage land resources more sustainably, participate in governance processes, and resolve land disputes peacefully.

Advancing Women's Land Rights

Kpakio identified gender equality as one of the project's defining achievements.

Through support to the LLA Gender Unit and targeted interventions, the project increased awareness of women's legal rights to own, inherit, access, and benefit from land.

"These interventions are helping to create a more equitable land sector and empowering women as vital contributors to Liberia's economic and social development," he said.

The LLA Chairman also praised the Government and people of Sweden for their long-standing support to Liberia's land reform agenda.

"We deeply appreciate the confidence and trust that the Government and taxpayers of Sweden have placed in Liberia's development aspirations. Their support has produced measurable and sustainable results," he added.

Special recognition was also extended to the Swedish Embassy and SLSL Project Manager Christopher Byren for their leadership and technical support.

Major Achievements

Presenting an overview of the project's impact, SLSL Project Manager Christopher Byren disclosed that the initiative significantly strengthened Liberia's technical and institutional capacity in land administration.

According to him, 3,709 people, including 2,504 men and 1,205 women, participated in project-sponsored training and workshops aimed at enhancing professional and community-level expertise in land management.

He revealed that Swedish experts contributed 1,091 working days in Liberia, helping to build local capacity and support technical reforms.

Among the project's major accomplishments was the training of 20 Liberians as professional land surveyors through a two-year program conducted at the Forestry Training Institute and AME University.

The project also supported the reconstitution of the Surveyors Licensing Registration Board and facilitated the graduation of 40 licensed surveyors in December 2023, increasing Liberia's pool of licensed surveyors by 50 percent.

Expanding Customary Land Rights

The project directly financed the formalization of five communities in River Cess County and developed the Customary Land Information Management Tool, an online platform designed to improve the management of customary land formalization processes.

Byren also announced the development of a Digital Land Administration System, which represents a major step toward modernizing land governance and reducing inefficiencies in service delivery.

As part of decentralization efforts, the project supported the establishment and strengthening of seven County Land Offices.

Additional interventions included the installation of Starlink internet services, deployment of cloud-based accounting systems, provision of video conferencing equipment, and installation of solar power systems in several counties.

According to Byren, these improvements contributed to a 41 percent increase in LLA revenue between 2024 and 2025.

Other achievements included the discovery and digitization of the historic Monrovia Atlas, the scanning of 232 archived maps of Liberia from the Royal Geographic Society in London, and the procurement of a drone for aerial photography and mapping.

The project also financed the establishment of a satellite office in Careysburg and the reopening of the County Land Office in Harper, Maryland County.

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Lawmakers Praise Reforms

Grand Gedeh County District One Representative Jeremiah Sokan, Chairman of the House Committee on Lands, Mines, Energy and Natural Resources, praised the project for advancing transparency, decentralization, and community participation in land governance.

"The success of the SLSL Project demonstrates what can be achieved through strong partnerships and sustained investment in institutional development," Sokan said.

"The modernization of the Liberia Land Authority and the protection of customary and women's land rights are critical achievements that will benefit Liberia for generations."

Speakers at the closing ceremony said the project's impact will continue to be felt through stronger institutions, improved service delivery, enhanced community participation, and expanded protections for women and customary landowners.

They stressed that the conclusion of the Swedish-funded initiative marks not the end of Liberia's land reform efforts but the beginning of a new chapter in the country's pursuit of transparent, inclusive, and sustainable land governance.

If the sentiments expressed during the closing seminar are any indication, many participants believe the SLSL Project may ultimately be remembered as one of the defining milestones in Liberia's land reform journey.