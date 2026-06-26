Liberia: IAA Launches Internal Audit Regulations, Compliance Checklist to Strengthen Public Accountability

Monrovia — The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has launched the Internal Audit Regulations and the Public Sector Internal Audit Compliance Checklist, marking what officials described as a major step toward strengthening transparency, accountability, and public financial management across government.

Speaking Thursday at the official launch, IAA Director General David A. Kemah said the new instruments provide a practical framework for improving risk management, strengthening internal controls and enhancing the stewardship of public resources.

"The launch we hold today is a significant step in the Agency's continuing contribution toward stronger governance, enhanced accountability, and improved public financial management," Mr. Kemah said.

"These instruments will serve as a practical guide for implementing sound risk management policies and as a ready reference for every manager entrusted with public resources."

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Mr. Kemah explained that the IAA, created by an Act of the National Legislature in 2013, is responsible for standardizing internal audit functions across government while ensuring internal audit units operate independently, professionally and consistently.

He said the new regulations translate the Internal Audit Act into practical guidance for auditors and public officials.

Providing an update on the Agency's progress, Mr. Kemah disclosed that the IAA now oversees internal audit functions in 96 of Liberia's 143 public institutions, including seven of the country's 15 counties. He added that the Agency has produced more than a dozen special audit reports to strengthen compliance and accountability.

According to him, internal audit activities over the past three years have contributed to the establishment of Audit Recommendation and Implementation Committees (ARICs), improved tax compliance, better financial reporting, increase implementation of audit recommendations, stronger adherence to revenue-sharing agreements and the identification of weaknesses in concession agreements.

"Internal audit is not merely a policing function," he said. "It is a preventive force against fraud, waste, and the abuse of public resources."

Mr. Kemah also announced that the Agency is accelerating the automation of its audit operations. While finance and procurement systems have already been digitized, automation of risk assessment and audit work planning is expected to be completed by July 31.

Looking ahead, he revealed plans to train internal auditors in the application of Artificial Intelligence to improve the efficiency and quality of audit work.

He said the Agency is also investing in internationally recognized professional certifications, including Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).

On gender inclusion, Mr. Kemah noted that women now lead several key departments, including Human Resources, Procurement, Internal Audit, and Finance, while one of the Agency's three Executive Director positions is occupied by a woman.

"These appointments were not acts of tokenism," he said. "They were earned through merit, competence, and a competitive process."

He called on ministries, agencies, commissions, development partners, and other stakeholders to fully implement the new regulations and compliance checklist as part of a collective commitment to stronger institutions, improved governance and better public service delivery.

Government Commends Reform

Representing Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff Samuel A. Stevquoah, Deputy Minister for Administration Bill McGill Jones described the launch as another important milestone in Liberia's ongoing Public Financial Management reforms.

"The development of these instruments reflects the Government of Liberia's unwavering commitment to strengthening transparency, accountability, and the prudent stewardship of public resources," Mr. Jones said.

He stressed that every dollar collected from taxpayers must be managed with integrity, efficiency, and in full compliance with the law.

Mr. Jones said the Internal Audit Regulations operationalize the Internal Audit Act of 2013 by strengthening consistency, professionalism, independence and effectiveness in internal auditing across government institutions.

He added that the Public Sector Internal Audit Compliance Checklist will help ministries, agencies, and commissions improve compliance with the Public Financial Management Act, the Public Procurement and Concessions Act, and other relevant laws.

"More importantly, it transforms compliance from a periodic exercise into a continuous culture of sound governance and responsible management," he noted.

Describing internal auditors as a critical pillar of good governance, Mr. Jones said they help detect institutional weaknesses before they become major failures while preventing fraud, waste, and abuse.

Reaffirming the Government's commitment under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, he said the Boakai's Administration remains focused on strengthening governance institutions and promoting accountability in the management of public resources.

"We recognize that strong institutions, rather than strong individuals, are the foundation of sustainable national development," Mr. Jones stressed.

He urged all government institutions to fully implement the new regulations and ensure that audit recommendations are acted upon promptly.

"The true value of these instruments will not be measured by today's launch," he added. "Their success will be determined by the seriousness with which they are implemented across government."

MFDP Pledges Support

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) also pledged its continued support for implementing the new audit instruments.

Representing MFDP Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs Anthony G. Myers called for government-wide adoption of the regulations and compliance checklist to strengthen accountability, transparency and fiscal discipline.

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He described the instruments as practical tools that reinforce existing public financial management reforms rather than replacing them.

"This initiative represents another important step in strengthening governance, accountability, transparency, and comprehensive financial management across the public sector," Mr. Myers said.

He noted that Minister Ngafuan played a key role in establishing the Internal Audit Agency during his first tenure as Finance Minister nearly two decades ago and would have welcomed the latest milestone.

According to Mr. Myers, the compliance checklist serves as a practical guide for ministries, agencies, and commissions to implement the Internal Audit Act and other financial regulations, while the regulations themselves translate legal requirements into clear operational guidance.

"The checklist does not seek to reinvent the wheel," Mr. Myers said. "It serves as a reminder--a daily guide for implementing the provisions of the Internal Audit Act."

He urged ministries, agencies, commissions, state-owned enterprises, and other public institutions to institutionalize the new tools, saying consistent implementation would strengthen budget execution, improve procurement and contract management, enhance audit outcomes and reduce compliance challenges.

Commending the Internal Audit Agency for leading the reform, Mr. Myers expressed confidence that the new regulations and compliance checklist will strengthen public financial management and improve service delivery throughout government.