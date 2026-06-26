Burkina Faso: Resignation and Appointment of the Bishop of Kpalimé

Vatican City — The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the Diocese of Kpalimé presented by His Excellency Mgr. Benoît Comlan Messan Alowonou.

The Holy Father has appointed the Rev. Edmond Yawo Amekuse, of the clergy of the same see, currently Secretary General of the Catholic University of West Africa in Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso) as Bishop of the Diocese of Kpalimé (Togo).

His Excellency Mgr. Edmond Yawo Amekuse was born on November 16, 1967, in Agou-Akoumahou, in the Diocese of Kpalimé. He studied Philosophy and Theology at the Saint Jean-Pual II Major Seminary in Lomé. He was ordained a priest on December 28, 1996, for the Diocese of Kpalimé. He has held the following positions and completed further studies: Parish Vicar of the Saint-Esprit Cathedral of Kpalimé (1996-1999); Religion Teacher at the Kpalimé Multipurpose College (1996-1999); Bachelor's Degree in Theology from the Institut Catholique Missionnaire d'Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire (1999-2000); Studies in Interreligious Dialogue at PISAI in Rome (2000-2001); Doctorate in Liturgy from the Pontifical Athenaeum of Sant'Anselmo in Rome (2001-2008); Liturgy Professor at the Saint Jean-Paul II Major Seminary in Lomé (2008-2023); Chaplain (2008-2016) and Secretary General (2013-2019) at the Catholic University of West Africa - University of Togo; Formator at the Saint Jean-Paul II Major Seminary in Lomé (2020-2023); since 2023, Secretary General of the Catholic University of West Africa in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.