Nigeria: Court Sets Aside Judgment Recognising NDC As Political Party

A Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja has set aside its earlier judgment directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as a political party, effectively nullifying all actions taken pursuant to the ruling.

Justice Isah Dashen, who delivered the ruling on Friday, held that the court's December 10, 2025 judgment adversely affected the rights of the Peace Movement Party (PMP), which was not joined as a party in the suit despite claiming ownership of the logo relied upon in obtaining the judgment.

Counsel to the applicant (PMP), C. S. Ekeocha, told journalists that the PMP approached the court after discovering that the NDC's registration was based on a logo it had previously submitted to INEC before the commencement of the suit.

According to Ekeocha, the court agreed that the applicant's rights had been affected and consequently vacated the earlier judgment.

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"The court has ordered all parties to return to the position they occupied before the judgment of December 10, 2025, and directed the claimants to join all necessary parties to ensure the issues in dispute are effectually and completely determined," he said.

He explained that the implication of the ruling is that every action taken by INEC in compliance with the now-vacated judgment stands reversed.

"The recognition of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, the issuance of its certificate of registration, its inclusion in INEC's records, and any appearance on ballot papers arising from that judgment must be withdrawn pending the final determination of the substantive suit," Ekeocha stated.

He, however, clarified that the substantive case remains before the court and has not been decided.

"The matter has not been concluded. The court merely set aside its previous judgment and directed that the party whose interests were affected be joined so that all sides can be heard before a fresh decision is reached."

Ekeocha also dismissed suggestions that the court merely ordered parties to maintain the status quo, insisting that the ruling specifically directed a restoration of the position that existed before the December 10, 2025 judgment.