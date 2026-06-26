Nigeria: PDP Backs State Police, Warns Against Political Interference

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday backed the proposed establishment of state police, warning that political considerations must not be allowed to undermine efforts to strengthen national security.

With state police edging closer to reality, the PDP said concerns over possible abuse should not stand in the way of efforts to tackle Nigeria's worsening insecurity through a decentralised policing system.

Speaking to Vanguard, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, said the party shared the concerns of millions of Nigerians over the country's security challenges and was ready to support any government initiative capable of addressing them.

"We cannot allow political considerations to prevent us from embracing initiatives that will strengthen national security," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mohammed said properly designed state police would give communities a greater role in securing their own areas while helping to curb the country's growing insecurity. He also acknowledged concerns that politicians could misuse the system.

He said, "We believe that, if properly established and safeguarded against abuse, state police will help reduce insecurity. Local communities should take responsibility for protecting their environments from those seeking to destabilise them. In the long run, this will make Nigeria a more peaceful and secure country.

"While I agree that politicians could misuse state police, such abuse is likely to occur mainly during election periods, which come around only once every four years."

He also pointed to other federal systems where decentralised policing has worked, saying Nigeria could adopt a similar model if state police is implemented transparently and with public confidence.

"Countries such as the United States operate state police systems, so this is a welcome development. We hope the implementation of state policing will be guided by extensive public sensitisation, transparency and accountability.

"However, we urge our leaders to administer the state police with the fear of God. They must also embrace technology in the fight against insecurity. That is non-negotiable and remains the position of our party," he said.