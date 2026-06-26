Gambia: Murder Accused Omar Fraser Denies Stabbing Friend, Claiming He Was Not At Scene

A man standing trial for murder has told the High Court in Banjul that he was not present when the fatal stabbing of his friend, Kebba Ndoye, occurred and denied any involvement in the incident.

The accused, Omar Fraser, made the statement during the continuation of his cross-examination before Justice Sidi K. Jobarteh.

Counsel A. Drammeh represented the State, while Counsel S. Ade appeared for the accused. During cross-examination, Counsel Drammeh put it to the accused that before travelling to Kaolack, he visited prosecution witness four (PW4), Mansour Sowe, to collect money.

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In response, Fraser told the court that Mansour Sowe is an artist he works with and that he approached him for financial assistance after playing a song for him.

The accused further testified that the money he received was used to purchase medication for his son.

Fraser also told the court that Sheikh Tijan and the deceased had been involved in a fight and that his role was limited to attempting to separate them.

He maintained throughout his testimony that he was never involved in any altercation with the deceased and denied stabbing him.

"I appeared only at the garage where the incident occurred, while the stabbing happened at Perseverance Street, Banjul, where I was not around," Fraser told the court.

The accused further stated that he was not present at the location where the stabbing took place and therefore could not have been responsible for the deceased's injuries.

During the proceedings, the prosecution repeatedly challenged the accused's account, but Fraser maintained that he had no involvement in the stabbing.

At the conclusion of the testimony, defence counsel S. Ade informed the court that the defence intends to call two witnesses and subsequently applied for an adjournment.

Justice Jobarteh granted the application and adjourned the matter to 1 July 2026 at 11:00 a.m.

According to the charge sheet, Fraser is charged with murder contrary to Section 187 of the Criminal Code.

The particulars of the offence allege that on 4 October 2023, between 6:00 a.m. and 6:15 a.m., at Old Perseverance Street in Banjul, he unlawfully caused the death of Kebba Ndoye with malice aforethought by stabbing him in the neck with a broken bottle.

Fraser has denied the allegation, and the trial continues.