Gambia: Businessman Alagie Kebbeh Tells High Court He Did Not Steal From Government

Alagie Kebbeh, a businessman facing charges of economic crime, theft, obtaining money by false pretences and cheating, told the High Court in Banjul on Tuesday that he had never stolen from the Government of The Gambia and had not caused any financial loss to the state.

Kebbeh was concluding his evidence-in-chief before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, who is presiding over the matter. During his testimony, Kebbeh said payment for the rice supply contract at the centre of the case was made to a supplier through a bank transfer conducted at Mega Bank.

He told the court that concerns were later raised by the World Food Programme (WFP) regarding delays in the delivery of rice under the arrangement. According to Kebbeh, his company engaged the supplier in an effort to address the delays. He testified that he expected the rice shipment to arrive from Senegal in accordance with the terms of the contract.

Kebbeh said that after the delays persisted, Win Win Oil instructed its lawyers, South Atlantic Chambers, to write to the supplier regarding the failure to deliver the rice within the agreed period. He told the court that the company subsequently requested the cancellation of the contract and sought a refund of the money that had been paid.

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According to the accused, the contract required the supplier to deliver the rice within fourteen days.

"The supplier failed to provide the rice and later refunded the money," he testified.

Kebbeh maintained throughout his evidence that he had committed no wrongdoing and had not caused any loss to the government.

"I did not steal a single bag from the State, and I did not receive any money from the State under false pretenses," he told the court.

He further stated: "I did not steal any money and I was not involved in any illegal activity with the State or any other person."

The accused told the court that Win Win Company had participated in the transaction lawfully and had carried out its business obligations to the best of its ability.

He also testified that the company had never received any communication from the government alleging wrongdoing in relation to the transaction.

Kebbeh told the court that he believed he had been wrongly charged.

"I was wrongly charged by the government," he said.

He added that he had never dealt directly with the government in his personal capacity and that any contractual relationship existed between the Government of The Gambia and Win Win Company rather than himself as an individual.

Under cross-examination, Director of Public Prosecutions A.M. Yusuf questioned the accused about the management and financial affairs of Win Win Company.

Asked who was responsible for the company's finances, Kebbeh replied that he was not a financial officer and was therefore not knowledgeable about the company's financial matters.

The DPP then asked who appointed the head of finance.

Kebbeh responded that the appointment was made by Win Win Company.

The accused further testified that following his arrest, members of his office staff voluntarily vacated the premises and that numerous company documents subsequently went missing.

The prosecution then requested that Kebbeh produce the annual returns of Win Win Company from 2017 to 2025 as registered with the Registrar of Companies.

Kebbeh told the court that he was not familiar with those records unless he specifically made inquiries about them.

Justice Jaiteh subsequently directed the accused to produce the documents at the next sitting of the court.

According to the indictment before the court, Kebbeh faces four charges.

The first count alleges economic crime contrary to Section 5(f) of the Economic Crime (Specified Offences) Act. Prosecutors allege that between 2020 and 2021 he intentionally failed or refused to supply 41,404 bags of 50-kilogram rice to the Government of The Gambia, representing the outstanding balance from 58,500 bags allegedly paid for through 39 government-financed vendors.

The second count alleges theft contrary to Section 245 of the Criminal Code. The prosecution claims that Kebbeh stole 41,404 bags of 50-kilogram rice said to belong to the Government of The Gambia.

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Under the third count, prosecutors allege that Kebbeh obtained D64,080,000 from 39 vendors by falsely representing that he had 58,500 bags of rice available for supply to the government.

The fourth count alleges cheating, with prosecutors claiming that he fraudulently induced the Government of The Gambia to pay D64,080,000 to vendors on the representation that 58,500 bags of rice had been purchased and stored for government collection.

Court records show that Kebbeh was arraigned on 22 April 2024 and entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

The prosecution has called eight witnesses during the trial and tendered several documentary exhibits, including cautionary and voluntary statements, corporate documents, correspondence with the World Food Programme, confirmations relating to rice consignments and corporate registration records of Win-Win Oils (Gambia) Limited.

The case was adjourned to 13 July 2026 for the continuation of the accused's cross-examination.