Gambia: Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow Elected to African Judicial Leadership Role

Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow has been unanimously elected Chairman of the Advisory Council of Elders of the African Chief Justices Forum, marking a significant recognition of The Gambia's judiciary on the continental stage.

The appointment was announced by the Judiciary in a press release issued on 23 June 2026 following the African Chief Justices Forum Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya, on 18 and 19 June.

According to the Judiciary, Chief Justice Jallow was elected by fellow Chief Justices during the summit, which brought together judicial leaders from across Africa to discuss issues affecting the administration of justice and judicial cooperation on the continent.

The Gambia was represented at the summit by Chief Justice Jallow and High Court Judge Justice Omar Cham. The meeting was officially opened by Kenyan President William Ruto.

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In addition to his election, Chief Justice Jallow received an award from the African Chief Justices Forum in recognition of his contribution to judicial excellence and judicial cooperation in Africa.

The Judiciary said the Advisory Council of Elders is made up of retired African Chief Justices and serves as an advisory body to the Forum on matters relating to judicial administration, alternative dispute resolution, continental cooperation in commercial justice and the resolution of financial sector disputes aimed at strengthening commercial confidence across Africa.

The Judiciary described the election and award as an honour not only for Chief Justice Jallow but also for The Gambia, its judiciary, the legal profession and the Gambian people.

The press release noted that the recognition reflects the growing role of The Gambia's judiciary in advancing judicial cooperation and promoting the rule of law at both regional and continental levels.

Culled from a press release by Yankuba Jallow