Sudan: New U.S. Sanctions Bar Sudanese Airlines and Those 'Fuelling Sudan War'

Washington D.C. — The USA has announced a new raft of sanctions on Sudan, billed as "taking further action against those responsible for perpetuating violence, obstructing peace efforts, and fuelling the war in Sudan." The new sanctions were announced by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Friday.

In a statement following the announcement, US Dept of State spokesperson Tommy Pigott, says that the USA is "sanctioning eight individuals and entities prolonging the devastating conflict through procurement and recruitment operations. These networks supply weapons, explosives, and foreign fighters to both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Their support has prolonged a conflict that has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis and provided space for terrorist groups to operate."

Pigott says that Washington is also imposing a second round of sanctions on Sudan pursuant to the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act (CBW Act). "These sanctions include opposing loans or financial or technical assistance to Sudan from international financial institutions, further export restrictions by the Commerce Department, and a bar on Sudanese state-owned air carriers from operating in the United States."

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In conclusion, Pigott declares: "The Trump administration remains committed to a lasting peace in Sudan. We call on the warring parties to agree to and comply with a humanitarian truce to end the atrocities and alleviate the immense suffering of the Sudanese people. The United States also calls for an end to all external support to the belligerents and urges all our partners to press for a comprehensive cessation of hostilities and increased, unhindered humanitarian access."

No loans or debt relief

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a bill last week, directing US representatives at international financial institutions (such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund) to oppose providing loans or debt relief to the Sudanese government, except in cases of emergency humanitarian projects. The Prevention of External Aggression and Escalation of Conflict in Sudan Act of 2026 (or Peace in Sudan Act) also prohibits foreign aid for non-humanitarian purposes and forbids any financial support for developing the capacities of Sudanese government institutions or providing security and military assistance to the country.

Chemical weapons'

In May 2025, the US formally accused Sudan's government of using chemical weapons during its ongoing war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in what it says is a clear breach of international law. Sudan is a party to the Chemical Weapons Convention, which prohibits the development, production, and use of chemical arms. Being found in violation of the agreement is a serious diplomatic warning and puts the de facto government even more at odds with the international community as the war continues.

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Genocide

As reported by Radio Dabanga in January 2025, the US accused Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing genocide and imposed sanctions on its leader, RSF Commander Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo.

Visa restrictions

In June 2023, the USA imposed visa restrictions on "specific individuals in Sudan, including officials from the SAF, RSF, and leaders from the former Omar Al Bashir regime, responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Sudan's democratic transition". US sanctions have also been imposed on four companies "generating revenue from, and contributing to, the conflict in Sudan".