Cote d'Ivoire: BRVM Stocks Extend Rally As Trade Volumes More Than Double

The BRVM extended its gains for a second straight week, with all main equity indices rising as buyers remained active across the regional market. The benchmark Composite rose 1.57% to 449.82 points, while the BRVM 30 gained 1.72% to 211.17 points. The BRVM Prestige advanced 1.00% to 175.14 points, and the BRVM Principal climbed 2.03% to 321.43 points.

Trading volumes more than doubled, rising 122.60% to 10,886,648 shares from 4,881,690 the previous week. The increase was driven mainly by Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Togo, which accounted for 87.79% of total volume. Transaction value, however, fell 3.76% to CFA9.27 billion, reflecting the weight of low-priced stocks such as ETIT, which traded at CFA37. Equity market capitalization rose 1.57% to CFA17,328.5 billion.

SITAB Côte d'Ivoire was the most traded stock by value, with CFA1.08 billion in transactions, equal to 11.62% of weekly turnover. BOA Côte d'Ivoire followed with CFA910.9 million, while Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire recorded CFA663.1 million.

Africa Global Logistics Côte d'Ivoire led weekly gains, rising 9.91% to CFA2,550 ahead of its 2025 annual results and first-quarter 2026 earnings. BOA Niger gained 9.44% to CFA4,115, while ETIT rose 8.82% to CFA37. Filtisac Côte d'Ivoire led declines, falling 9.03% to CFA1,965 as investors continued to react to its 2025 results.

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Key Takeaways

The BRVM's week 26 performance shows a market still supported by buying momentum, but with a clear difference between volume and value. The jump in traded shares looks strong, but it was driven mainly by ETIT, a low-priced stock that lifted volumes without lifting transaction value. That is why turnover fell even as the number of shares traded more than doubled. The broader picture remains positive: 26 stocks advanced, 19 declined and 2 were unchanged, while all major indices gained. Africa Global Logistics' rally shows that investors are positioning ahead of results, while continued weakness in Filtisac shows that disappointing earnings can still trigger sustained selling. In fixed income, bond market capitalization fell 0.21% to CFA13,108.0 billion for a second straight week, though trading value reached CFA3.18 billion. Activity was concentrated in Côte d'Ivoire's 5.90% 2021-2031 bond. Overall, equities remain the stronger part of the market, but investors should watch whether index gains are supported by deeper turnover beyond a few active names.