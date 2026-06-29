Ghana Signs $349m Deal for Aluminium Mill

Ghana signed an agreement with Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA for a €300 million aluminium sheet rolling mill, as the country seeks to process more of its bauxite and aluminium resources locally.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation and the Italian engineering group. The project will be located in Tema, within the future Tema Integrated Industrial Park.

The plant will produce between 40,000 and 45,000 tons of processed aluminium products a year across 10 categories. The output will serve industries including packaging, pharmaceuticals, food processing, catering and other industrial applications.

The project is part of Ghana's plan to build an integrated aluminium industry, from bauxite mining to finished products. Authorities want to reduce raw ore exports, increase local processing and capture more value from the country's mineral resources.

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The Tema location gives the project access to Volta Aluminium Company, the port of Tema, logistics corridors and industrial infrastructure. The partnership also includes a centre of excellence for aluminium processing, research, innovation and technology transfer, to make Ghana a regional hub for skills development in West Africa.

Key Takeaways

Ghana's aluminium mill deal is about industrial value addition. The country has large bauxite reserves, but exporting raw materials limits job creation, foreign exchange earnings and local manufacturing capacity. A rolling mill would help Ghana move further along the value chain by turning aluminium into products used by factories, food companies, pharmaceutical firms and packaging businesses. That can support exports and reduce dependence on imported processed materials. The partnership with Danieli also matters because aluminium processing requires specialised equipment, technical expertise and quality standards. Locating the plant in Tema gives the project access to power, port infrastructure and nearby industrial users. The challenge will be execution. Ghana will need reliable energy, competitive logistics, skilled workers and enough demand to keep the plant running at scale. If the project is delivered, it could support jobs, exports and Ghana's goal of becoming a West African industrial hub.