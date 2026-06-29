Senegal Opens Door to Debt Renegotiation Amid New IMF Talks

Senegal has opened the door to talks with creditors after 2 years of insisting it would repay its debt in full, marking a shift as the country seeks a new deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Industry and Trade Minister Serigne Gueye Diop said the government was ready to renegotiate its debt if that was the only way out of the crisis. The comment marked a break from Dakar's previous position that it would meet all obligations without restructuring.

The shift follows the exit of former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, who had opposed debt talks with the IMF. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye dismissed him in May and formed a new cabinet in June, clearing the way for a more flexible position. Sonko still controls parliament, meaning any deal involving tax increases or spending cuts could face resistance.

Senegal's debt crisis began after the government found previously hidden liabilities in 2024. The country's debt burden was revised from about 74% of GDP to nearly 132%, prompting the IMF to suspend a $1.8 billion program.

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Any renegotiation could take 2 forms: extending repayment timelines or asking creditors to accept losses. Senegal is likely to seek the softer option to avoid deeper market damage. But investors are already pricing risk, with the country's eurobonds trading below face value. A deal with the IMF will depend on whether Dakar can present credible tax, spending and growth forecasts.

Key Takeaways

SSenegal's change in language is important because it removes the main political obstacle to an IMF deal, but it does not solve the crisis. The government still has to decide what kind of debt treatment it wants and which creditors will be affected. Extending maturities would ease annual repayment pressure without forcing investors to take large losses. A haircut would create more relief, but it could damage Senegal's access to markets and hurt banks in the WAEMU region if CFA-franc debt is included. That is why many analysts expect Dakar to protect regional debt and focus any restructuring on foreign obligations. The IMF also needs to judge the debt sustainable before it can lend again. That means Senegal must rebuild trust after the hidden-debt scandal through better fiscal data, stronger tax collection and tighter budget control. For citizens, the trade-off is direct. Debt relief could free money for public services, but the IMF will likely demand higher revenue and spending restraint. The next test is whether the new political line turns into a signed program.