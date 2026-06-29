South Africa: Thousands of Soweto Residents Peacefully March Against Illegal Immigration

On Sunday, thousands in Soweto took to the streets in a peaceful demonstration against illegal immigration, voicing concerns over its impact on local communities, jobs and resources.

As the 30 June deadline looms, thousands of Soweto residents gathered peacefully on Sunday, as a kick-off to two days of planned marches in the township.

Following Sunday's march, the next demonstration is set to take place on Monday at the Jabulani Amphitheatre in Soweto, a day before the anticipated marches planned for 30 June -- an ultimatum issued by some of the anti-illegal immigration groups, such as the Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba-led Amabutho, demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa.

The marchers gathered early on Sunday morning, and crowds that included Soweto residents, hostel dwellers and indunas merged on Chris Hani Drive just after the Maponya Mall. They proceeded along Chris Hani Drive to the Moroka Police Station, where the march ended.

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"I fully support what is happening because our government has been feeding us empty promises on this issue," Siphiwe Zondi (60) from Diepkloof told Daily Maverick at Walter Sisulu Memorial Square in Kliptown, where some of the crowds gathered.

"The government must just do what we want and take our views as South Africans. Instead, the government stands with the illegal foreigners who do not vote for them. Right now, the government is sending police to shoot...