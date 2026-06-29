South Africa: Joburg Unites for Anti-Xenophobia Soccer Tournament

"Politicians should stop scapegoating immigrants and focus their energy on finding solutions to the country's problems," says activist

On Saturday, residents from different inner-city Johannesburg communities participated in a soccer tournament against xenophobia at Bez Valley Park.

The tournament was organised by Jozi Parliament with members of the Siyafana Sonke Campaign and Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia. The Siyafana Sonke Campaign was formed by different organisations to help share messages of love and unity to counter anti-immigrant hate speech and the planned 30 June shutdown by March and March and affiliated groups.

The aim of the tournament is to show that there is unity among South Africans and immigrants living in the inner-city amid ongoing anti-immigrant campaigns.

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About 18 teams participated in the tournament, representing communities such as Hillbrow, Doornfontein, Jeppestown, Joubert Park, Marshalltown, Berea, Newtown, Yeoville, Observatory, and Kensington. Teams consisted of Ghanaian, Nigerian, Basotho, Mozambican, Zimbabwean, Congolese, and South African children aged 11 to 17.

Festivities also included art and crafts, face painting, and drumming.

The Community Arts Mobilisation Project (CAMP) distributed stickers with messages such as "South Africa belongs to all who live in it," "Down with borders," "Phansti nge Dompas," "Aluta Continua," "Ubuntu," and others.

Prince Mthetwa, founder of Jozi Parliament and one of the tournament organisers, accused groups such as March and March of fuelling divisions between South Africans and immigrants who live together peacefully in inner-city Johannesburg.

Mthetwa said the tournament was a fun way of bringing people together. "As Africans we are brothers and sisters. Politicians should stop scapegoating immigrants and focus their energy on finding solutions to the country's problems," he said.

Claire Ceruti from Keep Left emphasised the importance of countering hate speech. She said more events like this are in the pipeline.

"Children are not born prejudiced; prejudice is something that's created by a divided society. We planned a children's soccer tournament as a reminder that differences can be set aside in rebuilding a hate-free South Africa," said Ceruti.

Dean Hutton from the Kensington Siyafana group said some children have experienced trauma amid ongoing xenophobic tensions and that the tournament was planned to create a safe environment where everyone could feel included.

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"Some children born to South African mothers have been forced to part with their fathers, who are foreigners, as repatriations of immigrants continue to take place. We need to weigh the consequences of xenophobia and stop the hate," said Hutton.

Because of the large number of teams, the tournament is expected to continue next Saturday.