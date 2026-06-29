Nigeria: Atiku Returns to Nigeria Ahead Official Unveiling of Amaechi As His Running Mate

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar has returned to Nigeria after a business trip outside the country.

His return will enable him to participate in the official unveiling of his running mate, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and the uploading of his presidential nomination form expected to commence Monday.

He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Saturday night following a brief business trip abroad.

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All the political parties are expected to commence the INEC nomination forms that was shared to the political parties last week.

The nominees of the political parties were expected to fill the INEC forms and return same to their political parties to enable the uploading of the forms through the access code.

His arrival came amid anticipation regarding his choice of a running mate for the 2027 presidential election.

Also, the arrival of the former vice president will enable him tie all knots on the nomination of a former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, as Atiku's vice presidential candidate.

The ADC had announced Amaechi as the vice presidential candidate of the party. However, this has yet to be announced officially by the former vice-president.

Atiku, who secured the ADC presidential primary ticket in May, was met by a gathering of supporters upon his return.

Sharing the update on social media alongside photographs of the arrival, Atiku's media aide, Abdulrasheed Shehu, stated, "His Excellency Atiku Abubakar joyfully returned to Nigeria after a brief overseas trip, greeted warmly by enthusiastic supporters and numerous well-wishers."

Shehu had previously clarified on June 21, that the formal unveiling of Amaechi was only delayed because Atiku was out of the country on a short business engagement.

At the time, the media aide emphasised that "there was no crisis over the vice-presidential slot" and assured the public that the official announcement would proceed smoothly once the candidate returned to Nigerian soil.