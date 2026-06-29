Nigeria: SGF Decries Killing of Macban Chair, Seeks Arrest, Prosecution of Perpetrators

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has expressed outrage over the gruesome killing of the Benue State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Ardo Risku, and his associate.

He made the condemnation yesterday in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga.

Akume said he was jolted by the dastardly and reprehensible act, which was a direct assault on the peace, reconciliation and mutual trust that communities across Benue State had worked painstakingly to rebuild.

The SGF noted that the incident occurred at a time when the state had continued to witness encouraging improvements in security and the gradual restoration of peaceful coexistence among its diverse ethnic, cultural and religious communities.

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He cautioned against allowing fifth columnists, averse to peace, from reversing the gains already recorded through dialogue, understanding and collective sacrifice.

The former governor of Benue State insisted on peaceful coexistence and unity among all residents, irrespective of ethnic, cultural or religious differences, saying sustainable development and economic prosperity could only thrive in an atmosphere of peace, tolerance and mutual respect.

The SGF appealed to all communities in the state to reject subterranean attempts by criminal elements to sow seeds of discord, hatred and reprisals among them, saying no individual or group should take the law into their hands.

According to him, lasting peace remained the strongest foundation for attracting investment, expanding agriculture, creating jobs and guaranteeing a better future for all citizens.

He commiserated with the family of the late Alhaji Ardo Risku, the leadership and members of MACBAN, and all those affected by the tragic incident.

The SGF also urged the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other relevant security agencies to immediately carry out a thorough, transparent and painstaking investigation into the killings.

He insisted that no effort should be spared in identifying, arresting and prosecuting those connected with the heinous crime.

He demanded that in the same way as the suspects of the horrific killings in Yelwata were apprehended and currently standing trial, those responsible for the murder of the MACBAN Chairman and his associate must likewise be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

"The lives of every Nigerian are sacred. Those who believe they can undermine peace through violence and murder must understand that there will be no hiding place for them. Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done," Akume said.

The SGF iterated the unwavering commitment of President Bola Tinubu to tackling insecurity in all ramifications across the country.

He lauded the President for continuing to provide the nation's security and intelligence agencies with the necessary support, resources and strategic direction to decisively tackle criminality and ensure that every part of Nigeria is safe for citizens to live, work and pursue legitimate livelihoods.

IPCR Condemns Killing, Demands Justice

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), has also condemned the killing of Ardo Risku Mohammed, describing the attack as a devastating blow to ongoing efforts aimed at fostering peace, dialogue and harmonious coexistence in the state.

In a statement yesterday by the Director-General of the Institute, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, the IPCR said the late MACBAN leader was widely recognised as a tireless advocate of reconciliation and peaceful engagement among the diverse ethnic and religious communities in Benue.

He noted that his death represented not only a personal tragedy but also a serious setback to the state's fragile peacebuilding process.

The Institute observed that Mohammed had earned widespread respect for his commitment to dialogue and bridge-building at a time Benue continued to grapple with recurring communal tensions and insecurity.

Police Arrest 10 Suspects over Murder

The Benue State Police Command, yesterday, said it has arrested 10 suspects in connection with the killing of Alhaji Ardo Risku Mohammed and his associate, Yakubu Isah.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Cletus Nwadiogbu, disclosed this in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Udeme Edet.

The police which had condemned the killing, said significant progress had been made in the ongoing investigation.

Nwadiogbu revealed that following intensive intelligence and tactical operations carried out by the Command, 10 suspects were arrested on the night of 27th June, 2026, during a coordinated operation by tactical teams in Otukpo area of the state.

The suspects were Titus Tyodenda, 25 years; Utibe Sam, 20 years; Owoicho Ameh, 18 years; Sunday Useni, 21 years; Sunday Ogbanje, 46 years; Daniel Raphael, 23 years; Adokole John, 24 years; Samuel Ogazi, 32 years; Agbo Daniel, 25 years; and Onazi James, 30 years.

The Commissioner of Police commended the tactical teams and investigators for their swift response and professionalism in carrying out the arrests.

The CP assured members of the public that investigations were ongoing and efforts had been intensified to identify and apprehend other persons connected with the criminal act.

Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun Hail Police Onslaught Against Criminals, IG for Operation Kosaye

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, have hailed security agencies on the ongoing "massive onslaught" against criminals even as they commended the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, for the creation of Operation Kosaye.

Operation Kosaye is a coordinated security crackdown across Ogun and Lagos States, said to have yielded remarkable results.

So far, the idea was said to have resulted in 88 arrests, four dead in gun duel with operatives, five kidnap victims rescued, and cache of arms and ammunition recovered.

Speaking on the development, Sanwo-Olu said. "We will continue to work with the police and other security agencies to ensure that our state is safe and secure for residents and visitors.

"We appreciate the huge efforts of the police as directed by Inspector-General Tunji Disu, in arresting the suspects and the co-operation of our neighbours, Ogun State. This is the way it should be," he added.

Sanwo-Olu urged residents of Lagos to keep assisting the police with information on the hideouts of criminals.

"We will do our best to ensure that our law enforcement agencies are well motivated through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF)," he said.

On his part, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, also commended Disu, for initiating the joint Ogun-Lagos security operation, Operation Kosaye, describing it as a bold, proactive and intelligence-driven initiative that has significantly strengthened security across the two neighbouring states.

Abiodun also noted that the operation has recorded remarkable successes through coordinated security operations that have seen operatives comb forests and criminal hideouts along the Ogun-Lagos corridor, neutralise armed bandits, arrest several criminal suspects and rescue kidnapped victims.

He noted that the achievements recorded under Operation Kosaye have restored public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force and reinforced the commitment of security agencies to the protection of lives and property.

Adeleke Praises Military's Contributions to National Defence, Identifies Challenges

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has eulogised the Nigerian military for its immeasurable contributions to national defence and praised the Nigerian army for several successes in the ongoing war against insurgency and banditry.

The governor spoke, weekend, while hosting the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Waidi Shaibu, on a courtesy visit at the Government House and in his address at the Passing Out Parade of the 90 Regular Recruits of the Nigerian Army attended by the Army Chief and other top army commanders.

Accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, the governor said Nigeria's survival as a united entity was a function of the huge sacrifices and patriotism of the men and women of the armed forces, saying, "We appreciate your patriotism and commitment to the security and safety of our dear nation.

"The Nigerian Army has continued to distinguish itself in the defence of our nation against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats.

"I sincerely commend your courage, resilience and unwavering commitment to the unity and territorial integrity of our nation. Your contributions, alongside those of the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies, remain indispensable to Nigeria's peace, stability and national survival.

"While Osun State has remained one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, recent developments have posed serious security concerns which deserve urgent attention.

"Sadly, our enviable record of peaceful coexistence is being threatened by orchestrated political violence that is alien to our culture and traditions. We have witnessed targeted attacks and killings of members of the Accord Party allegedly perpetrated by armed political thugs associated with the opposition APC.

"Just last Thursday, I received a delegation from the Inspector General of Police led by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the South West.

"The delegation conveyed the Inspector General's directive for strict enforcement of law and order to end political violence in Osun State. We look forward to seeing outcomes that will restore public confidence.

"Permit me to respectfully draw your attention to three emerging security threats confronting our State: The first is the increasing influx and proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition into Osun State. This poses a grave threat to public safety and has the potential to escalate criminal activities if left unchecked.

"Second, credible intelligence available to our Government indicates the influx of suspected bandits into parts of Osun East Senatorial District under the guise of mining activities. This disturbing development raises serious security concerns that require proactive military attention before they evolve into a more dangerous challenge.

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"Third, Osun State shares boundaries with both Oyo and Kwara States where kidnapping has become a major security challenge. The activities of kidnappers in these neighbouring states are gradually spilling into some of our border communities, making it imperative for us to strengthen security" the governor, represented at the Passing Out Parade by the state's Deputy governor, noted.

Adeleke then requested that the Nigerian Army considers the establishment of military checkpoints along critical entry and exit routes into Osun State namely Ila - Ikirun Road; Ikirun - Kwara Border Road; Gbongan - Osogbo Road; Iwo - Osogbo Road; Ijebu-Jesa - Ekiti Road; Ife - Sekona Road; Ogbomoso - Ejigbo Road; and Ilesa - Osogbo Road.

In his address, the Chief of Army Staff commended the partnership between the state and the Army and assured the governor of further close relationship in the best interest of the state and service personnel operating in the state of the living spring.

The Army Chief reiterated the determination of the army to continue to play a frontal role in the ongoing operations against bandits and insurgents, assuring that the training depots are properly integrated to ensure Army recruits are properly equipped and trained.

Don't Politicise Rogba Ajayi's Death, Osun APC Tells Adeleke

All Progressive Congress (APC) in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, weekend, dismissed allegations linking the Director-General of the Osun APC Campaign Council and member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, Hon. Oluwole Oke, to the killing of One Mr. Rogba Ajayi, describing the claims as unfounded and politically motivated.

The APC in Ward 7, Obokun Local Government has also called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to refrain from politicising the death of Ajayi, insisting that the circumstances surrounding the incident should be left to security agencies to investigate.

Addressing journalists in Esa-Oke, former Special Adviser to ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Public Health, Prof. Siji Olamiju, said the APC considered it necessary to respond to what it described as attempts by political actors to exploit the tragedy for partisan purposes.

According to Olamiju, the death of Ajayi was a tragic incident that had thrown the Esa-Oke community into mourning and should not be used for political propaganda.

"The death of a young man should never become an opportunity for political point-scoring. Such actions are insensitive to the grief of the bereaved family and detrimental to the pursuit of justice," he said.