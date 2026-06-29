Nigeria: FIFA World Cup 2026 Smashes Records As 4.6 Million Fans Pack Group Stage

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has shattered multiple records after an unprecedented group stage that drew more than 4.6 million spectators, confirming the expanded 48-team tournament as the biggest edition in the competition's history.

In a statement released after the conclusion of the group phase, FIFA said the first 72 matches across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States attracted a record 4,644,549 fans, setting a new attendance benchmark for football's premier tournament.

The governing body described the opening 17 days as a spectacular celebration of the global game, with the expanded format bringing together more nations, players and supporters than ever before.

The 2026 finals, the first to feature 48 teams, have seen 1,248 players represent their countries, while 999 footballers featured during the group stage alone, highlighting the unprecedented scale of the competition.

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FIFA also revealed that the tournament's impact has extended well beyond the pitch, with fan engagement reaching record levels across North America and around the world.

The FIFA Fan Festival™, the largest ever staged, has already welcomed 5.5 million visitors, underlining the enormous public interest generated by the tournament.

Among the lighter statistics released by FIFA, supporters consumed more than 300,000 hot dogs during the group stage. According to the world governing body, if placed end to end, the hot dogs would stretch approximately 45 kilometres--roughly the distance between New York New Jersey Stadium and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

FIFA said the record-breaking numbers reflect the global appeal of the tournament and the success of the expanded format, which has united more countries and fans than any previous World Cup.

With the knockout rounds now under way, the organisation believes the tournament is poised to build on its historic start as teams continue their quest for football's biggest prize.