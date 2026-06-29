Nigeria: ISWAP Commanders Clash in Timbuktu Triangle, Several Fighters Feared Dead

Several fighters are feared to have been killed following a violent internal clash between rival commanders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) inside the group's stronghold in the Timbuktu Triangle, according to intelligence sources.

The confrontation reportedly erupted on Friday, June 27, after a disagreement between senior field commanders over a planned attack, exposing what security sources described as growing divisions within the terrorist group.

According to security analyst Zagazola Makama, intelligence sources said one of the commanders, identified simply as Abu Ali, refused to allow fighters under his command to participate in the planned operation.

The decision reportedly angered another senior commander, who accused Abu Ali of deliberately frustrating the attack and questioned his loyalty to the group.

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The disagreement quickly escalated into an exchange of gunfire between rival factions inside the enclave, one of ISWAP's most fortified bases in the Lake Chad region.

Multiple intelligence sources familiar with developments in the area said several fighters were killed during the confrontation, while one of the rival commanders was believed to have died from injuries sustained in the clash.

Security agencies are still working to verify the identities of those involved and establish the full casualty figure.

The incident is regarded by intelligence sources as one of the most significant cases of internal fighting within ISWAP in recent months and is seen as evidence of increasing fractures in the group's command structure.

According to the sources, the clash followed weeks of mounting tensions among commanders over operational decisions, dwindling resources and the management of logistics within the enclave.

They said the disagreement over the planned attack merely exposed deeper rivalries over influence, manpower and control of supplies inside the organisation.

The Timbuktu Triangle has long served as one of ISWAP's principal operational bases, housing commanders, training camps and logistics hubs used to coordinate attacks across parts of the Lake Chad Basin.

Security sources believe the latest confrontation could temporarily disrupt the group's operational effectiveness as mistrust spreads among commanders and fighters.

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"The incident has created divisions within the camp. There is now suspicion among different factions, and this could affect decision-making, logistics and operational planning until the leadership is able to reassert control," one intelligence source said.

The sources also warned that the reported death of a senior commander could trigger retaliatory attacks by loyalists, potentially deepening internal divisions and weakening cohesion within the group.

According to the intelligence sources, the infighting reflects mounting pressure on ISWAP as sustained military operations continue to target its leadership, logistics networks and freedom of movement across the Lake Chad region.

While the group remains capable of carrying out attacks, security analysts believe prolonged military pressure has intensified competition over limited resources and increased mistrust among commanders, creating conditions for internal conflict.

The latest development is also seen by security officials as presenting an opportunity for ongoing counter-terrorism operations, with intelligence sources suggesting that the divisions could encourage defections and further complicate ISWAP's ability to coordinate future attacks if the internal crisis persists.