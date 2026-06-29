South Africa: JMPD Warns of Major Traffic On 30 June

Motorists, commuters and residents travelling through Johannesburg are being urged to plan ahead, as the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has warned of significant traffic disruptions on Tuesday, 30 June.

Three legally approved marches are scheduled to take place simultaneously across the Johannesburg inner city, Hillbrow and Midrand (Glen Austin), with authorities expecting widespread delays and road closures.

Integrated law enforcement teams, including JMPD and SAPS Public Order Policing, will be deployed across the city to monitor procession routes, manage traffic flow and ensure public safety.

"Significant traffic disruptions and delays are anticipated between 07:00 and 16:00. Furthermore, integrated law enforcement teams will remain on high alert and will be actively deployed to monitor and manage the entire city before, during and after 30 June," JMPD said in a statement.

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The department said the proactive deployment is aimed at maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety and responding swiftly to any spontaneous protests, pickets or gatherings that may arise.

"Motorists are strongly advised to avoid affected streets and use alternative routes where possible," the department said.

The first march, organised by March & March, will focus on inner-city safety, youth development and access to community services.

An estimated 5 000 participants are expected to gather at Beyers Naudé Square before marching to Constitution Hill, where a memorandum will be handed to the Hillbrow Station Commander.

The procession will begin at 10:00 and continue until 14:00, moving along Helen Joseph Street, Troye Street, Twist Street, Kotze Street and Queen Street.

The second march, organised by the Labour and Civic Organisation (LACO), is expected to draw around 1 200 participants.

The march aims to raise concerns around illegal immigration policies and engage the Department of Home Affairs.

Participants will gather at the intersection of Kotze and Hospital streets in Hillbrow before proceeding to the Department of Home Affairs on Plein Street, where a memorandum will be submitted. The procession is expected to run from 09:00 to 12:00.

In Midrand, the Mayibuye Youth Activism Movement will lead a labour march focused on youth employment opportunities.

Around 800 participants are expected to gather at the Dale Road and Modderfontein Road open space before marching to Sandton Plant Hire Offices to submit a memorandum related to local employment concerns.

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This procession will run from 10:00 to 12:00, with dispersal expected at 13:00.

JMPD warned that rolling road closures and temporary barricades will be implemented along all approved routes as the marches progress.

"Please exercise extreme patience, follow the directions of JMPD and law enforcement officers on the ground, or plan your travel outside the affected areas during these times," the department said.