Nigeria: SSS Releases Herder Wrongfully Detained for Two Years, Gives N3 Million Compensation

Mr Idris was released following what the SSS described as a thorough review of his case.

Nura Idris, a herder from Kaduna State, has been released from the facility of the State Security Service (SSS) two years after he was arrested and detained for an alleged link to the Boko Haram terror group.

Mr Idris was released following what the SSS described as a thorough review of his case. He was subsequently compensated with N3 million to cater for his immediate needs, according to a statement shared with this newspaper by the service spokesperson, Dozie Favour, on Saturday.

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The statement noted that the SSS investigation panel found no basis for the charges against Mr Idris, prompting the SSS Director General, Oluwatosin Ajayi, to "order his immediate release and payment of the compensation."

Mr Ajayi, according to the statement, also promised to help the herder in his business.

Mr Idris was arrested by "a sister security agency" in Suleja, Niger State, in June 2024, for alleged links with terrorists, and was thereafter transferred to SSS custody.

The SSS spokesperson said Mr Idris thanked the SSS boss for what "he described as a kind gesture, saying the money would help him restart his life."

"I thank the DGSS for his kindness. I was well treated in DSS custody and I pray that Allah rewards the DGSS immensely," he was quoted as saying.

His father, Yusuf, who received Nura upon his release, also expressed appreciation to the DGSS for his compassion and generosity, and assured that the compensation would be put to good use, the SSS spokesperson said.

The release, she said, is part of an internal review exercise which the SSS began last year.

"The exercise is aimed at reassessing prolonged inherited cases to ensure that erroneously detained individuals do not remain in detention," she said.

She stressed that the service under Mr Ajayi has continued to demonstrate that safeguarding national security and citizens must go hand in hand with upholding citizens' rights and dignity.

Similar cases

The agency recalled the case of Sunday Ifedi and his wife, Calista, who were arrested on 8 November 2021 and detained at the Wawa detention facility, about three years before the appointment of the current Mr Ajayi in August 2024.

Following a comprehensive review of detainees ordered by the Director-General, Mr Ifedi was found to have no ties with the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and was consequently released on 16 December 2025.

In recognition of the hardship occasioned by his wrongful detention, the agency approved and paid him N10 million as compensation.

In addition, the SSS has commenced plans to rebuild a restaurant in memory of Mrs Ifedi, who died while in custody at the Wawa detention facility.

This was intended to further compensate Mr Ifedi following the determination that the allegation that his late wife's restaurant was being patronised by IPOB members, which led to their arrest, could not be substantiated.

The SSS said more than 30 cases have been reviewed, with over N300 million paid as compensation to individuals found to have been wrongfully detained.

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Similarly, in October 2025, the service ordered the release of Abuja-based businesswoman, Chineze Ozoadibe, and approved the payment of N10 million as compensation after a review of her case.

The service also ordered the release of Kenneth Nwafor, who had been arrested in July 2022 over alleged involvement in the activities of the proscribed IPOB, after investigations established that he had no such links.

Five other detainees who were wrongfully associated with IPOB were also released under the same directive, and each received an initial cash compensation of N2 million.

More recently, the service released Ya'u Mohammed, a resident of Yobe State, after investigations confirmed that he had no connection to terrorism. Upon his release, the service provided him with an initial reintegration support package worth N2 million to facilitate his rehabilitation and the restoration of his livelihood.