Nigeria: Obasanjo Family Divided Over Yayi's Ogun Governorship Candidature

The support from the two brothers contrasts sharply with the position of their sister, former Senator Iyabo Obasanjo.

The family of former President Olusegun Obasanjo appears divided over the governorship ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Ogun State, Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, after two of the ex-president's sons publicly endorsed him despite their sister's exit from the ruling party over his emergence.

Mr Adeola announced on Friday that Olugbenga Obasanjo and Olujuwon Obasanjo visited Mr Adeola at his residence in Abeokuta to express support for his 2027 governorship bid.

"I was honoured to receive two great scions of our father and former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, in my residence in Abeokuta earlier today.

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"Dr Olugbenga Obasanjo and Mr Olujuwon Obasanjo visited me to commend my sterling performance in governance and to pledge their unalloyed support for my aspiration as the APC gubernatorial candidate for Ogun 2027. Much appreciation to the two brothers. Omo Ogun Iseya,"the senator wrote on his verified Facebook page

The endorsement comes weeks after Mr Adeola emerged as the APC's governorship candidate for the 2027 election, consolidating his position as the preferred successor to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

However, the support from the two Obasanjo brothers contrasts sharply with the position of their sister, former Senator Iyabo Obasanjo.

Family split

Ms Obasanjo had contested for the APC governorship ticket but lost after the party adopted Mr Adeola as its consensus candidate before the primary. Following the exercise, she openly criticised the process that produced him, alleging that it violated the party's guidelines and that she was sidelined despite agreeing to a consensus arrangement.

On 8 June, she resigned from the APC, citing persistent disrespect and unfair treatment by the party leadership. Days later, reports indicated that she had concluded plans to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where she previously built much of her political career.

Friday's endorsement by her brothers signals differing political choices within the Obasanjo family ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Obasanjo's stance

Former President Obasanjo has not publicly endorsed Mr Adeola's governorship ambition.

However, over the years, former president has maintained a distance from the APC as a body and has rarely publicly backed candidates of the ruling party during elections.

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Just on Thursday, Mr Obasanjo visited Kano where he met with Rabiu Kwankwaso, the vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), fuelling renewed political speculation ahead of the 2027 elections. Neither side disclosed details of their discussions.

Although, the former president's sons have now declared support for Mr Adeola, there is no indication that they were speaking on behalf of their father.

Mr Adeola, who currently represents Ogun West Senatorial District in the Senate, previously represented Lagos West in the Senate between 2015 and 2023 after serving in the House of Representatives.