Nigeria: Troops Foil Terrorist Attack, Recover Arms At Benue Yam Market

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and Benue State Civil Protection Guard, have foiled a terrorist attack at Tor Donga Yam Market in Benue State.

The troops also naturalised two suspects and recovered arms and ammunition.

The Force Commander, OPWS, Maj.-Gen. Moses Gara, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Makurdi by the Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Lt. Ahmad Zubairu.

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Gara said the troops responded swiftly to a distress call while conducting fighting and confidence-building patrols around the market.

He said the troops engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle, neutralising two suspected terrorists identified as Dantaraba and Golozo.

According to him, items recovered from the suspects include one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, one damaged pistol, one pistol magazine, six rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, nine rounds of 9mm pistol ammunition, one ATM card, one Moniepoint ATM card and other sundry items.

The force commander said the successful operation ensured the safety of traders and residents, allowing commercial activities at the yam market to continue without disruption.

He commended the troops for their professionalism, resilience and swift response, saying their timely intervention prevented what could have resulted in heavy civilian casualties and disruption of economic activities.

Gara also praised the Benue State Civil Protection Guard for its collaboration with the military in efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

He expressed appreciation to members of the public for providing credible and timely information, urging residents to sustain their cooperation with security agencies.

"Security remains a collective responsibility, and continued public support is critical to ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace across the state," he said.