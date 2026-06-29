Nigeria: Dickson, Kwankwaso Meet, Reaffirm Commitment to Multi-Party Democracy

National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, has said the party remains united and committed to defending multi-party democracy despite the recent Federal High Court ruling affecting the party.

Dickson disclosed this in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account after hosting the NDC's vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

According to him, the meeting focused on issues affecting the party and the steps being taken to address the legal challenges arising from the court's decision.

"I just received my brother and our Vice Presidential candidate, His Excellency Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and we discussed issues of mutual interest concerning our party," Dickson wrote.

He said both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together in defence of Nigeria's multi-party democratic system.

"We reaffirmed our resolve to stand together in the fight for multi-party democracy, and I briefed him on the measures the party is taking to correct and redress the distractions occasioned by the anomalous ruling of the Federal High Court," he stated.

Expressing confidence in the party's position, Dickson added: "We are on course."

The meeting comes amid the NDC's ongoing efforts to challenge the recent Federal High Court judgment, which the party has vowed to contest through the appellate courts.